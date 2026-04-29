Antigravity Releases Big Spring Update and Launches A1 in Mexico

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antigravity yesterday released its Big Spring Update for Antigravity A1, delivering major improvements to the drone's flight experience, safety systems, and creative control. Highlights of the update include Voice Assistant, Timelapse, improved Auto Edit capabilities, and an all-new Omnidirectional Obstacle Avoidance system. In addition to these enhancements, Antigravity announced that A1 will be available in Mexico starting today, marking another step in the company's global expansion.

What's New in the Big Spring Update

The Big Spring Update brings new features and key upgrades to many of A1's core features. Auto Edit has been optimized for richer visuals and stronger storytelling. Improved editing logic better understands user intent, while a wider range of shots, camera movements, and AI sound effects add visual depth and energy to each edit. Building on A1's extensive suite of cinematic effects, the newly added Timelapse photography mode lets creators make dramatic, fast-moving sequences that transform everyday flights into compelling visual stories.

This update also helps users fly with greater control and confidence. With the addition of Voice Assistant, Antigravity is adding a new layer to A1's intuitive FreeMotion controls and making drone flight more accessible than ever. Functions like Sky Genie, Deep Track, and Return to Home can be activated through simple phrases. Safety is also improved with the new Omnidirectional Obstacle Avoidance system, which combines 360 sensing with existing vision sensors for all-around environmental awareness and enables A1 to deftly bypass obstacles.

Virtual Cockpit's new third-person perspective lets pilots soar through the skies with a virtual avatar that seamlessly blends fantasy and flight. This feature is also available in Sky Path, which has been updated with new Path Styles and Path Markers to make every shared adventure feel fresh and engaging.

Next Flight Destination: Mexico

Following its recent launch in Thailand, A1 has just debuted in Mexico, furthering Antigravity's mission to bring the future of flight to pilots worldwide and expanding A1's availability to nearly 60 countries.

About Antigravity

Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity uses the latest 360 technology to build powerful drones with immersive flight and intuitive controls. The company released the world's first 8K 360 drone, Antigravity A1, in late 2025 as the first step in its mission to inspire a new generation of aerial explorers and storytellers.