Antigravity Launches "Project Eternal": A Global Initiative to Preserve Cultural Memory Through Gaussian Splatting

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the International Day for Monuments and Sites, Antigravity today announced the launch of Project Eternal. This global initiative brings together advanced imaging technology, creators, and cultural institutions to digitally preserve humanity's shared heritage.

Project ETERNAL: Turn 360 to 3D Speed Speed

Project Eternal is driven by two core missions. First, preservation without disruption. Traditional heritage documentation often relies on intrusive setups, but Antigravity's 249g A1 drone enables high-fidelity capture with minimal human impact—safeguarding fragile sites while recording them in detail. Second, technology democratization. By combining Insta360's world-renowned panoramic cameras with Antigravity's industry-leading 360 drone, the project creates a seamless air-to-ground ecosystem for full-sphere capture in a single pass. To make advanced 3D reconstruction truly accessible, Antigravity has partnered with leading 3D Gaussian Splatting platform Splatica to launch the world's largest Gaussian Splatting UGC campaign — offering 1,000 free 10-minute uploads, so anyone can turn 360 footage into immersive 3D models with ease.

As part of Project Eternal, Antigravity is collaborating with CyArk to launch a pilot project in Italy to create high-fidelity 3D Gaussian Splatting models of Civita di Bagnoregio and Pompeii. Also known as the "Dying City," Civita di Bagnoregio exemplifies the urgency of preservation in the face of erosion and time, while Pompeii, suspended in time by volcanic ash, offers a uniquely detailed record of ancient life. Together, they highlight both the fragility and enduring value of cultural heritage.

Beyond institutional collaboration, Antigravity is inviting creators worldwide to participate. Global influencers will use Gaussian Splatting to generate digital twins of sites such as Roman theaters and Jeju Island, sharing their creative processes and results across social platforms in the coming weeks.

Project Eternal will also launch a global UGC campaign themed: "If you could preserve one place forever, what would it be?" Open to panoramic camera and drone users worldwide, the initiative invites 3DGS creators, architects, archaeologists and everyday users to capture meaningful locations, generate 3D models via Splatica, and share their stories online. A distinguished jury of experts across technology, art, and heritage will select outstanding submissions for global recognition and awards.

In the long-term, Project Eternal is envisioned to evolve into a global IP, uniting creators, technologies, and communities to collectively preserve the world's memories before they fade.

For further details, visit: https://www.antigravity.tech

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ng1kPCbZMrk