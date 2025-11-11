Antibody-Mediated Rejection Market Set to Expand Significantly During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Amid Advances in Diagnostics and Targeted Therapies | DelveInsight

The antibody-mediated rejection market is expanding as the number of organ transplants rises and awareness of AMR's impact on graft survival grows. Advances in diagnostic assays, biomarker-driven monitoring, and targeted therapies, including Felzartamab (Biogen), Imlifidase (Hansa Biopharma), Riliprubart (Sanofi), Efgartigimod PH20 SC (argenx), ALXN2030 (AstraZeneca), and others, are driving the market.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, antibody-mediated rejection emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Summary

The market size for antibody-mediated rejection in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest antibody-mediated rejection treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

According to DelveInsight analysis, among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of transplant cases in 2024, with approximately 55,000 cases. These cases are anticipated to increase by 2034.

cases. These cases are anticipated to increase by 2034. Leading antibody-mediated rejection companies developing emerging therapies, such as Biogen, Hansa Biopharma, Sanofi, argenx, AstraZeneca, and others, are developing new therapy for antibody-mediated rejection that can be available in the antibody-mediated rejection market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for antibody-mediated rejection that can be available in the antibody-mediated rejection market in the coming years. The promising antibody-mediated rejection therapies in clinical trials include Felzartamab, Imlifidase, Riliprubart, Efgartigimod PH20 SC, ALXN2030, and others.

Discover the antibody-mediated rejection new treatment @ New Treatments for Antibody-mediated Rejection

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Antibody-mediated Rejection Market

Rising Number of Transplants and Transplant Candidates

The rising number of organ transplants has driven a parallel increase in AMR cases, highlighting the need for better diagnostics, closer monitoring, and innovative therapies. This mounting burden positions AMR as a critical challenge in transplant medicine and a key frontier in drug development.

Advances in Diagnostics and Biomarker Monitoring

Improved assays (high-resolution anti-HLA/DSA testing, cell-free DNA, complement activation markers) enable earlier and more precise detection of AMR — driving uptake of monitoring services and treatment interventions, and creating a market for companion diagnostics.

Launch of Emerging Antibody-mediated Rejection Therapies

The pipeline features several promising drugs, including Felzartamab (Biogen), Imlifidase (Hansa Biopharma), Riliprubart (Sanofi), Efgartigimod PH20 SC (argenx), and ALXN2030 (AstraZeneca), among others.

Felzartamab Demonstrates Strong Disease-Modifying Potential in Late AMR

Felzartamab shows strong disease-modifying potential in late AMR, supported by encouraging Phase II results, positioning it as a much-needed, safer, and more effective option in an area with limited treatments.

Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Analysis

Management of AMR generally relies on immunosuppressive therapies, plasmapheresis or plasma exchange (PLEX), intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), and complement inhibitors, reflecting the central role of the complement pathway in its pathogenesis. Additional treatment options include anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies, proteasome inhibitors, and IL-6 inhibitors. In severe or early-onset cases, surgical splenectomy, splenic embolization, or splenic irradiation may be employed as last-resort interventions.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies for AMR, posing a significant challenge in transplant medicine. The lack of robust, randomized clinical trials with meaningful endpoints further complicates progress, and existing therapies often fail to prevent chronic rejection or recurrent AMR adequately. There remains a pressing need for safer, more effective treatments with improved tolerability.

Talaris Therapeutics discontinued its FREEDOM-1 and FREEDOM-2 kidney transplant trials due to poor enrollment. At the same time, clazakizumab development was terminated in 2024 following the Phase III IMAGINE trial's failure to meet its primary efficacy endpoint in patients with chronic active AMR after kidney transplant. Key players pursuing therapeutic development in this space include Biogen, Hansa Biopharma, Sanofi, argenx, AstraZeneca, and others.

To know more about antibody-mediated rejection treatment options, visit @ Approved Antibody-mediated Rejection Drugs

Antibody-mediated Rejection Competitive Landscape

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include Felzartamab (Biogen), Imlifidase (Hansa Biopharma), Riliprubart (Sanofi), Efgartigimod PH20 SC (argenx), ALXN2030 (AstraZeneca), and others.

Biogen's Felzartamab is an investigational human monoclonal antibody targeting CD38, a protein found on mature plasma cells. It represents a potential first-in-class therapy with broad applicability across various immune-mediated diseases, embodying a "pipeline-in-a-product" approach. Initially developed by MorphoSys AG (now MorphoSys GmbH, a Novartis company), Felzartamab has been exclusively licensed to Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) for development and commercialization in all regions except China (including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). In July 2024, Biogen acquired HI-Bio. The therapy is currently undergoing evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial.

Hansa Biopharma's Imlifidase is a novel antibody-cleaving enzyme derived from Streptococcus pyogenes that specifically targets IgG, thereby inhibiting IgG-mediated immune responses. It is currently being tested in a Phase III clinical trial in the U.S. for kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. A Phase II study (NCT03897205) investigating its use in treating antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in kidney transplant recipients has been completed. According to the company's pipeline, results from the U.S. Phase III ConfIdeS trial (NCT04935177) are expected in the second half of 2025, while the European Phase III readout for kidney transplant desensitization is anticipated in 2026.

Sanofi's SAR445088, also known as Riliprubart, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets complement component C1s. It is being investigated for the prevention and treatment of AMR and is under evaluation in multiple clinical trials across transplant and neurological indications. A Phase II trial (NCT05156710) is currently in progress, assessing its efficacy in kidney transplant recipients.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the antibody-mediated rejection market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the antibody-mediated rejection market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about therapy for antibody-mediated rejection @ Antibody-mediated Rejection Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Antibody-mediated Rejection Market

In June 2025, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to riliprubart for the investigational treatment of AMR in solid organ transplantation.

the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to riliprubart for the investigational treatment of AMR in solid organ transplantation. In March 2025, Biogen announced the initiation of dosing in the global clinical study, TRANSCEND. The Phase III study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the investigational drug felzartamab compared to placebo in adult kidney transplant recipients diagnosed with late AMR.

What is Antibody-mediated Rejection?

Antibody-mediated rejection is a major post-transplant complication that leads to both short- and long-term graft injury in recipients. Even with desensitization strategies, as many as one-third of highly sensitized patients can still experience acute AMR after transplantation.

Antibody-mediated Rejection Epidemiology Segmentation

The antibody-mediated rejection epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current antibody-mediated rejection patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, among transplant cases, kidney transplants accounted for the highest number, totaling approximately 33,000 in the US.

The antibody-mediated rejection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incidence Cases of Transplant

Total Incidence Cases of AMR

Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Antibody-mediated Rejection Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incidence Cases of Transplant and Total Incidence Cases of AMR Key Antibody-mediated Rejection Companies Biogen, Hansa Biopharma, Sanofi, argenx, AstraZeneca, and others Key Antibody-mediated Rejection Therapies Felzartamab, Imlifidase, Riliprubart, Efgartigimod PH20 SC, ALXN2030, and others

Scope of the Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Antibody-mediated Rejection current marketed and emerging therapies

Antibody-mediated Rejection current marketed and emerging therapies Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Antibody-mediated Rejection Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Antibody-mediated Rejection Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving antibody-mediated rejection therapeutics market trends @ Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Key Insights 2 Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events of AMR 5 AMR Market Overview at a Glance 5.1 Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 5.2 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 5.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of AMR by Therapies in 2024 5.4 Market Share (%) Distribution of AMR by Therapies in 2034 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of AMR 7.3 Clinical Classification of AMR 7.4 Etiology 7.5 Risk Factors 7.6 Clinical Manifestations and Symptoms 7.7 Pathophysiology 7.8 Biomarkers 7.9 Diagnosis 8 Antibody-mediated Rejection Treatment and Management 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Transplant in the 7MM 9.4 Total Incident Cases of AMR in the 7MM 9.5 The United States 9.5.1 Total Incident Cases of Transplant in the US 9.5.2 Total Incident Cases of AMR in the US 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 Antibody-mediated Rejection Patient Journey 11 Emerging Antibody-mediated Rejection Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Imlifidase: Hanse Biopharma 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.4 Product Profile 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Felzartamab: Biogen 11.4 SAR445088 (Riliprubart): Sanofi 12 Antibody-Mediated Rejection: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Size in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of AMR by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of AMR in the US 12.7.2 Market Size of AMR by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Size 12.9 Japan Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Antibody-mediated Rejection 14 Antibody-mediated Rejection Market SWOT Analysis 15 Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Unmet needs 16 Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of AMR 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Antibody-mediated Graft Rejection Clinical Trial Analysis

Antibody-mediated Graft Rejection Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key antibody-mediated graft rejection companies, including Biogen, Hansa Biopharma, Sanofi, argenx, AstraZeneca, among others.

Graft versus Host Disease Market

Graft versus Host Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key GvHD companies, including CSL Behring, Equillium, Biocon, MaaT Pharma, REGiMMUNE, ReAlta Life Sciences, Ono Pharmaceutical (Deciphera Pharmaceuticals), Medsenic, BioSenic, ASC Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Evive Biotech (Yifan Pharmaceutical), Ironwood, medac, among others.

Graft versus Host Disease Clinical Trial Analysis

Graft versus Host Disease Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key GvHD companies, including Abbisko Therapeutics, Equillium, Theriva Biologics, Seres Therapeutics, CytoMed Therapeutics, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical, CTI BioPharma, ViGenCell, Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Cellestia Biotech, Seres Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Therapeutics, Genentech, AltruBio, Orca Bio, GSK, Amgen, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg