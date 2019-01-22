Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size Worth USD 9.93 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global antibody drug conjugate market size is expected to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.9% over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cancer coupled with growing geriatric population are likely to drive the market for Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC). Furthermore, major technological advancements are also contributing to drive the growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 65 years and above, is projected to reach 16% of the total population by 2050 from 7% in 2000. Aging has become a substantial risk factor for numerous diseases including cancer and others. Hence, the growing geriatric population is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Breast cancer was the largest segment in 2017 and is likely to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to the factors such as availability of Kadcyla and high prevalence of breast cancer

Cleavable linker is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as the maximum product in the pipeline contains cleavable linkers. In addition, in 2017 two new products-Besponsa and Mylotarg were approved in the market

In 2017, North America was the largest revenue generating region in the antibody-drug conjugates market. It is the most well-established regions in terms of patient awareness and usage of ADCs and makes up most of the existing market

The players operating in this space are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Seattle Genetics, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Immunomedics; and ImmunoGen Inc.

Market players are adopting strategies, such as introducing technologically advanced products, collaborations, and geographic expansions to increase their market share. For instance, Seattle Genetics collaborated with Takeda for developing brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) for refractory/relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Until 2018, four ADCs were available in the market, namely, Adcetris, Kadcyla, Besponsa, and Mylotarg. Due to appropriate targeting and improved technology, ADCs have been gaining a lot of attention from both small and large pharmaceutical companies. Currently there are more than 50 ADCs in clinical trials and it has been projected that during the forecast period three to four ADCs will be commercialized in the area of refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, glioblastoma, small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. It has been observed that the maximum number of clinical trials are being conducted for lymphoma.

Seattle Genetics and Roche are leading the antibody drug conjugate market in terms of market share. Until 2017 only two ADCs were commercially available-Adcetris by Seattle Genetics and Kadcyla by Roche. Recently, two more Pfizer's products were approved to be marketed for acute myeloid leukaemia and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Hence, it has been estimated that over the forecast period, Pfizer is anticipated to gain a significant market share.

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibody drug conjugate market on the basis of application, technology, and region:

Antibody Drug Conjugate Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Blood Cancer Leukemia Lymphoma Breast Cancer Ovarian Cancer Lung Cancer Brain Tumor

Antibody Drug Conjugate Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cleavable Linker Non-cleavable Linker

Antibody Drug Conjugate Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



