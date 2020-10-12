Anti-Microbial Coatings Market to Garner $11.6 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for protective clothing in the wake of pandemics and implementation in indoor air/HVAC applications drive the growth of the global anti-microbial coatings market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Microbial Coatings Market by Type (Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Viral, Anti-Fungal, and Others), Coating Material (Silver, Copper, Graphene, Titanium Dioxide, and Others), Application (Protective Clothing, Medical, Air & Water Treatment, Packaging, Building & Construction, Mold Remediation, and Others), and Form (Spray, Powder, Liquid, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global anti-microbial coatings industry generated $4.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $11.6 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for protective clothing in the wake of pandemics, increase in adoption in medical applications, and implementation in indoor air/HVAC applications drive the growth of the global anti-microbial coatings market. However, lack of R&D activities hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments by governments and market players creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7778

Covid-19 Scenario

Various studies regarding the effectiveness of anti-microbial coatings against Covid-19 have gained momentum. Researchers from the University of Arizona (UA) stated that these coatings can eliminate coronavirus for 90 days with only one application.

(UA) stated that these coatings can eliminate coronavirus for 90 days with only one application. The demand for the coatings has been increased significantly for walls, glass, floors, and railings at schools, hospitals, residential, commercial, and institutions.

Owing to sudden increase in demand, there has been supply-demand gap. As operations get on track during the post-lockdown period, the supply would increase over time.

The anti-bacterial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the anti-bacterial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global anti-microbial coatings market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its effectiveness against various types of bacteria. The report also analyzes segments such as anti-viral, anti-fungal, and others.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Anti-Microbial Coatings Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7778?reqfor=covid

The silver segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on coating material, the silver segment held the largest share of the market, contributing to more than one-third of the global anti-microbial coatings market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, this segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to its utilization as anti-bacterial and anti-microbial agent, no harmful effects on human beings, and acceptance for medical purposes. The research also analyzes segments such as copper, graphene, titanium dioxide, and others.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2027

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue with more than two-fifths of the global anti-microbial coatings market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to increase in demand for its efficacy in preventing the spread of pandemics such as Covid-19 and enhanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to maintain its highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for products and improved healthcare systems.

Leading Market Players

Arkema SA

Nippon Paints Holdings, Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Biomerics

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Nano-Care Deutschland AG

Bio-Fence

The Sherwin-William Company

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-microbial-coatings-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Anti-Viral Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Plastic Antioxidants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Graphene Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Thermal Spray Coating Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.





Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research