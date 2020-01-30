Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Size Worth $18.9 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-fatigue cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 18.9 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Growing stress, hectic lifestyle, and unhealthy diet of people around the world have been having a negative impact on their skin, thereby driving the demand for anti-fatigue cosmetics. Increasing number of skincare awareness campaigns by leading cosmetics brands is also likely to expand the scope of various anti-fatigue cosmetics.

Key suggestions from the report:

Creams held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2018, with overnight moisturizers, under-eye creams, and under-eye primers emerging as the most popular products in this category

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR 5.2% from 2019 to 2025 as a result of growing consumer awareness and purchasing power in developing economies like China and India

North America dominated the anti-fatigue cosmetics market in 2018, accounting for 37.3% of the global revenue. This can be attributed to increased prevalence of skin fatigue among consumers in U.S. and Canada

The online distribution channel is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period owing to a thriving e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for purchasing cosmetics and personal care products online

Key players include L'Oréal S.A.; Unilever; Shiseido Company, Limited; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique); Christian Dior SE; Nuxe, Inc.; Mesoestetic; Groupe Clarins SA; and The Ordinary.

Creams held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2018, with overnight moisturizers, under-eye creams, and under-eye primers emerging as the most popular products in this category. These products hydrate the skin and reduce dullness, puffiness, dark circles, and pores. Numerous companies have been introducing effective anti-fatigue cosmetics with innovative ingredients to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, Glamglow launched its Brighteyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream in 2019, aimed at energizing the entire eye area and making it appear well-rested. The fast-absorbing cream nourishes tired-looking under eyes with ingredients such as apple, watermelon, and narcissus extracts, caffeine, linoleic acid, and peptides.

The online distribution channel is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period owing to a thriving e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for purchasing cosmetics and personal care products online. Sephora; Amazon; Ulta Beauty, Inc.; Feelunique; and Strawberrynet are some of the key e-retailers of anti-fatigue and other cosmetics. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a steady CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. Consumers in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India have shown high interest in personal care. This awareness, coupled with increasing purchasing power, will impact the demand for anti-fatigue cosmetics.

Key competitors in this market include L'Oréal S.A.; Unilever; Shiseido Company, Limited; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique); Christian Dior SE; Nuxe, Inc.; Mesoestetic; Groupe Clarins SA; and The Ordinary. Companies have been expanding their business by extending production capacity or through merger and acquisition activities. For instance, in June 2016, Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique) announced its plan to invest USD 27.9 million in manufacturing capacity expansion. Similarly, in November 2016, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. acquired BECCA Cosmetics. This acquisition helped the former expand its makeup portfolio, with a focus on offering more complexion and color products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD '000, 2015 - 2025)

Cream



Oil



Lotion



Serum



Gel



Others

Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD '000, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





South Korea



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.