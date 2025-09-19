Antengene to Present Latest Preclinical Results from ATG-201 (CD19xCD3 TCE) at ACR 2025

Antengene Corporation Limited

19 Sep, 2025, 12:00 GMT

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) today announced that it will release the latest preclinical data of ATG-201 (CD19 x CD3 TCE) in Poster Presentations at the 2025 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting, taking place from October 24th to October 29th in Chicago, IL, the United States.

AnTenGagerTM is Antengene's proprietary TCE 2.0 platform featuring "2+1" bivalent binding for low-expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform's broad applicability across autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies indications. ATG-201 is a novel "2+1" CD19-targeted T-cell engager developed on the AnTenGagerTM TCE platform for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. ATG-201 is poised to enter clinical development in Q4 2025.

Details of the Poster Presentations:
ATG-201 (CD19 x CD3 TCE)
Title: ATG-201, a Novel Steric Hindrance-based Masking CD19xCD3 T-cell Engager (TCE) for the Treatment of B Cell-related Autoimmune Diseases
Abstract Number: 0001
Session: (0001–0018) B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster I
Date: Sunday, October 26
Time: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM (Central Time)
           00:30 AM - 02:30 AM, October 27 (Beijing Time)

Forward-looking Statements:
For details on forward-looking statements, please refer to our full Interim Results press release on the Company's website: https://www.antengene.com/newsinfo/442

