Antengene Presents Latest ATG-022 Clinical Data at ESMO 2025 Demonstrating Efficacy Across All CLDN18.2 Expression Levels and Exceptional Tolerability

News provided by

Antengene Corporation Limited

20 Oct, 2025, 08:30 GMT

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) today announced the latest results from the ongoing Phase I/II CLINCH study of ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC), were presented in a Poster Presentation at ESMO 2025.

Details of the Poster Presentation:
 Title: Phase I/II study of CLDN18.2 ADC ATG-022 in patients with advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (CLINCH)
Abstract Number: 2907
Presentation Number: 2113P

ATG-022 and CLINCH Study Overview

  • ATG-022 is a CLDN18.2-targeted ADC with sub-nM affinity and fast internalization. Using a VC-MMAE linker-payload (DAR 4), ATG-022 has demonstrated potent activity across tumors with high/low/ultra-low CLDN18.2 expression.
  • The ongoing Phase I/II CLINCH study consists of dose escalation and dose expansion phases. In dose escalation, patients with advanced solid tumors regardless of CLDN18.2 expression receive ATG-022 (0.3-3.0 mg/kg Q3W) to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics; CLDN18.2-positive (≥IHC 1+, 1%) patients are treated at 1.8 or 2.4 mg/kg in dose expansion to evaluate the efficacy and safety.

Key Results Presented

  • Efficacy:
    • Among GC/GEJC patients with moderate/high CLDN18.2 expression (IHC 2+ >20%), the 2.4 mg/kg dose cohort observed 1 CR, 11 PRs and 15 SDs, resulting in 40% ORR (12/30) and 90% DCR (27/30). The median PFS was 6.97 months and the 12-month OS rate was 66.2%. In the 1.8 mg/kg dose cohort, there were 1 CR, 9 PRs, and 11 SDs, giving a 40% ORR (10/25) and 84% DCR (21/25).
    • Among GC/GEJC patients with low/ultra-low CLDN18.2 expression (IHC 2+ ≤20%), patients treated at the efficacious dose of 1.8-2.4 mg/kg achieved 1 CR and 5 PRs, resulting in 33.3% ORR (6/18) and 50%DCR (9/18). The CR patient has demonstrated durable response and has been on the study for 22+ months.
  • Safety:
    • At 2.4 mg/kg in the dose expansion, 45.8% of patients had ≥1 TEAEs, 60.4% of patients had grade ≥3 TEAEs.
    • In the dose-expansion phase, the 1.8 mg/kg cohort demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability, with only 13.6% of patients reporting serious TEAEs and 18.2% reporting Grade 3 TEAEs. The favorable safety profile of this dose level support its potential use in first-line combination regimens with chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Conclusions and Outlook

  • ATG-022 demonstrated a manageable safety profile and encouraging antitumor effects in GC/GEJC adenocarcinoma patients with a broad range of CLDN18.2 expressions, thus supporting further clinical investigation in patients with variable CLDN18.2 expressions.
  • Preliminary efficacy has also been observed in other non-GI tumor types which will be reported at upcoming conferences.
  • The 2.4 mg/kg cohort showed a favorable safety profile, while the 1.8 mg/kg cohort demonstrated even better safety and tolerability. These findings provide strong support for advancing ATG-022 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy in first-line treatment settings, paving the way to significantly expand its clinical reach and commercial potential.

Forward-looking statements
Please refer: https://www.antengene.com/newsinfo/442

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:
Donald Lung
E-mail: donald.lung@antengene.com 

BD Contacts:
Ariel Guo
E-mail: ariel.guo@antengene.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355066/ANTENGENE_EN_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Antengene to Present Latest Preclinical Results from ATG-201 (CD19xCD3 TCE) at ACR 2025

Antengene to Present Latest Preclinical Results from ATG-201 (CD19xCD3 TCE) at ACR 2025

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) today announced that it will release the latest preclinical data of ATG-201 (CD19 x CD3...
Antengene Announces 2025 Interim Results with Encouraging Clinical Data and Progress in TCE Platform

Antengene Announces 2025 Interim Results with Encouraging Clinical Data and Progress in TCE Platform

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) today announced its interim results for the period ending June 30, 2025, along with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics