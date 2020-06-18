Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Size Worth $7.9 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 8.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ankylosing spondylitis market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 8.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Presence of a strong product pipeline is likely to accelerate market growth. For instance, the positive phase-2b results of UCB S.A. pipeline product, Bimekizumab, makes it a potential drug candidate to be launched in the market over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical companies are aiming at label expansion and patent extension for maintaining their share in the market. In October 2017, Johnson & Johnson Services received approval for Simponi Aria for AS treatment for the treatment active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Such advancements in therapy area are expected to have a positive effect on the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Humira was the largest revenue-generating drug in 2019 and accounted for over 25% of the market share due to the favorable pricing and lack of biosimilar competition in North America

Cosentyx is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment due to its excellent clinical profile. In addition, the product is patent protected for ankylosing spondylitis till 2033 in U.S. till and 2030 in Europe

North America led the market in 2019 due to the presence of key biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies and increased funding and research initiatives

Key companies are adopting strategies, such as product development, M&A, and regional expansion, to increase their market share

For instance, in January 2019 , Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced the strategic partnership with 3SBio Inc. to expand its product portfolio in China

Read 185 page research report with ToC on "Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug (Cosentyx, Humira, Simponi, Remicade, Enbrel, Cimzia), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ankylosing-spondylitis-market

Furthermore, presence of favorable reimbursement policies is anticipated to propel the growth. For instance, in Canada (Ontario) under the province's public drug program, Novartis AG announced the reimbursement of Cosentyx for the treatment of ankylosing ankylosis. According to an article published by Novartis AG, approximately 20 to 40% of patients fail to achieve sufficient clinical improvement on anti-TNF drugs, which provides opportunities for companies to develop novel and effective drugs.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ankylosing spondylitis market based on drug and region:

Ankylosing Spondylitis Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cosentyx



Humira



Simponi



Remicade



Enbrel



Cimzia



Others

Ankylosing Spondylitis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Chile





Columbia





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Ankylosing Spondylitis Market:

AbbVie, Inc.



Amgen, Inc.



Pfizer, Inc.



Novartis AG



Eli Lilly and Company



UCB, Inc.



Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



Merck & Co., Inc.

