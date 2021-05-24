Animal Wound Care Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal wound care market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Increased demand for non-invasive surgeries and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are propelling the growth. Increasing disposable income in developing countries is expected to further fuel the market. According to Aratana therapeutics report, around 25 million dogs had undergone surgeries in the U.S. in 2019 and among them, around 5.5 million suffered from postoperative pain.

Key suggestions from the report:

The surgical wound care products segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. This contribution is mainly because of the increased number of veterinary surgeries and rising demand for advanced care products

The companion animal segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.0% in 2020. The increasing companion animal population and growing incidences of chronic diseases are boosting segment growth

The home care segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the study period. The key factors attributing to the growth of the segment are increasing awareness among pet parents and the availability of advanced care products via the e-commerce channel

The veterinary hospitals/clinics segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth can be attributed to increased patient foot-fall and advanced treatment options

North American dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The rising implementation of regulatory standards and reimbursement policies along with the high adoption rate of companion animals are anticipated to contribute to market growth

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Animal Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Surgical, Advanced), By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-wound-care-market

Like other industries, the animal health industry has also been significantly affected in COVID -19 due to the slow movement of the small businesses, service providers, and consumers paused to the social distancing norms and other restrictions. In many countries, the impact of COVID-19 was amplified through other occurrences, such as the African swine fever in Europe and wildfires in the western USA. After the initial shock and confusion about the pandemic, companies and governments soon started taking corrective actions to help the economy and businesses recover. Resumption of pet clinic visits also observed during the 3rd quarter of 2020, thus gradually recovering the revenue.

Increasing initiatives by the major industry players are further propelling the market. For instance, in July 2019, Vetoquinol launched an antibiotic dressing spray in India to expand its geographical footprint. In March 2021, AxioBiosolutions expanded its animal wound management space with the introduction of the SureKlot range of products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal wound care market on the basis of product, animal type, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Animal Wound Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Surgical Wound Care Products



Sutures and Staplers





Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, And Glues



Advanced Wound Care Products



Foam Dressings





Hydrocolloid Dressings





Film Dressings





Hydrogel Dressings





Other Advanced Dressings



Traditional Wound Care Products



Tapes





Dressings





Bandages





Absorbents





Other Traditional Wound Care Products



Therapy Devices

Animal Wound Care Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Companion Animal



Cats





Dogs





Horses





Others



Livestock Animal

Animal Wound Care End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics



Homecare



Research Institutes

Animal Wound Care Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Retail



E-commerce



Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Animal Wound Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Animal Wound Care Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

3M Company

Company Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Virbac

Advancis Veterinary Ltd

Innovacyn, Inc.

Robinson Healthcare

NEOGEN Corporation

KeriCure, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

