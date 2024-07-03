Animal health market: A high revenue generating industry with revenue crossing US$ 112.0 billion by 2030 - Analyzed on Horizon Databook by Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing pet ownership and the trend of treating pets as family members, the rising demand for livestock products due to a growing global population, and the need to manage zoonotic diseases to protect public health are some factors driving the animal health market. The global animal health market was valued at US$ 66.0 billion in 2023 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030 as reported by Grand View Research, Inc.

Technological advancements in diagnostics, biotechnology, and digital health tools enhance disease detection and treatment, while stringent regulatory environments ensure the safety and efficacy of health products. Economic growth, especially in emerging markets, leads to higher spending on pet and livestock care, and improvements in veterinary infrastructure enhance access to healthcare services. Lastly, ongoing research and development efforts drive innovation in treatments and preventive measures, contributing to overall market growth.

Horizon has a wide array of animal health topics within its database. Here are the top 10 trending animal health markets:

