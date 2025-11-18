Animal Health Industry Poised for Explosive Growth - Forecasts Hit $112.33B by 2030 - Grand View Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal health market size is anticipated to reach USD 112.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.46% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising expenditure on animal health and the prevalence of diseases in animals are the major factors behind the market growth.

Moreover, digitalization has entered the barn and the clinic. From AI-driven diagnostic imaging to wearable sensors for livestock, technology is redefining how animals are monitored and treated. The increasing use of AI across multiple technologies in the animal health sector is among the most dominant factors for the market growth. AI-based analytics tools are gaining traction globally.

The growing rate of pet ownership offers an opportunity in the market. For instance, 62% of UK residents own pets. In addition, the focus on pet humanization and routine check-ups increases the adoption of animal health services. The presence of wellness products, vaccines, and surgery services helps in treating them well.

However, a major restraint in the animal-health market is the threat of product substitutes. At-home testing kits and point-of-care diagnostics tools offer an alternative to conventional veterinary diagnostic procedures. Such alternatives are becoming common as they offer convenience to pet owners.

Animal Health Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with a share of 43.42% in 2024. To safeguard productivity, disease-prevention programs, such as vaccines and diagnostics and veterinary pharmaceuticals, are gaining more traction in the market.

Based on animal type, the production animal segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. This is due to the increased concern for food safety and sustainability.

Based on distribution channels, hospital/clinic pharmacies accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 due to the growing number of hospital pharmacies and high procedural volume.

North America dominated the global animal health market and held the highest share of 35.69% in 2024. This is due to the high prevalence of livestock and zoonotic diseases in the region.

Read full market research report on Animal Health Market with TOC - Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Biologics, Pharmaceuticals), By Animal Type (Companion, Production), By Distribution Channel, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

Animal Health Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal health market on the basis of product, animal type, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Animal Health Market - Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Production Animals

Poultry



Swine



Cattle



Sheep & Goats



Fish

Companion Animals

Dogs



Cats



Horses



Others

Animal Health Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biologics Vaccines Modified/ Attenuated Live Inactivated (Killed) Other Vaccines Other Biologics



Pharmaceuticals

Parasiticides



Anti-infectives



Anti-inflammatory



Analgesics



Others

Medicinal Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Consumables, reagents and kits



Instruments and devices

Equipment & Disposables

Critical Care Consumables



Anesthesia Equipment



Fluid Management Equipment



Temperature Management Equipment



Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment



Research Equipment



Patient Monitoring Equipment

Others

Veterinary Telehealth



Veterinary Software



Livestock Monitoring

Animal Health Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Retail

E-Commerce

Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy

Animal Health Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Animal Health Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Switzerland



Sweden



Denmark



Norway



Russia



Ireland



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Indonesia



Thailand



Australia



South Korea



Philippines



Malaysia



Singapore



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



UAE



Kuwait



Egypt



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

List of Key Players in the Animal Health Market

Zoetis

Ceva Santé Animale

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Elanco

Virbac

Mars Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

