ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market Set for Robust Growth During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Across 7MM Owing to the Rising Demand for Novel Lipid-Lowering Therapies | DelveInsight

The ANGPTL3 inhibitor market is witnessing significant growth driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and lipid disorders, particularly familial hypercholesterolemia. Additionally, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies by key companies such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Verve Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others will further boost the market.

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging ANGPTL3 inhibitor, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted ANGPTL3 inhibitor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of ANGPTL3 inhibitor in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total ASCVD diagnosed prevalent cases in the US were nearly 24 million in 2024, which are expected to show a rise in the future..

in 2024, which are expected to show a rise in the future.. Leading ANGPTL3 inhibitor companies, such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Verve Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing novel ANGPTL3 inhibitors that can be available in the ANGPTL3 inhibitor market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel ANGPTL3 inhibitors that can be available in the ANGPTL3 inhibitor market in the coming years. Some of the key ANGPTL3 inhibitors in the pipeline include Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), Solbinsiran, VERVE-201, ALN-ANG3, and others.

and others. In May 2024 , Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced the results of the Phase IIb ARCHES-2 study of zodasiran in patients with mixed hyperlipidemia. Zodasiran was associated with robust and durable reductions in triglycerides, triglyceride-rich lipoprotein remnants, and total atherogenic lipoproteins, including LDL-C.

ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market Dynamics

The ANGPTL3 inhibitors market is emerging as a promising niche within the broader cardiovascular and lipid-lowering therapeutics landscape. ANGPTL3 is a critical regulator of lipid metabolism, and its inhibition results in substantial reductions in triglycerides, LDL-C, and other atherogenic lipids. This mechanism is particularly attractive for patients with familial hypercholesterolemia, mixed dyslipidemia, or those who are unresponsive to traditional therapies such as statins or PCSK9 inhibitors. As a result, the market for ANGPTL3-targeted therapies is being driven by the growing need for alternative lipid-lowering strategies and the rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases.

Currently, Evinacumab (EVKEEZA), a monoclonal antibody developed by Regeneron, is the first and only FDA-approved ANGPTL3 inhibitor, indicated for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). Its success has validated ANGPTL3 as a therapeutic target and opened the door for further innovation. However, Evinacumab is a high-cost, injectable biologic, which presents challenges for broader adoption. Consequently, the market is seeing rising interest in alternative modalities, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA therapies.

The market dynamics are also shaped by regulatory incentives and orphan drug designations, especially for rare diseases like HoFH. These incentives have attracted biotech and pharmaceutical companies to invest in the space despite the relatively small patient populations. In parallel, clinical development is expanding toward more common indications, including severe hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which could significantly increase the addressable market in the next 5–10 years.

However, there are notable barriers to growth. Pricing and reimbursement remain key challenges, especially for biologics like Evinacumab. Furthermore, long-term safety and cardiovascular outcome data are still limited, which could affect physician adoption and payer support. Competition from established therapies such as statins, ezetimibe, PCSK9 inhibitors, and even emerging bempedoic acid also pressures market expansion. The ability of ANGPTL3 inhibitors to carve out their place will depend on demonstrating superior or complementary efficacy, improved patient outcomes, and cost-effectiveness.

In summary, the ANGPTL3 inhibitors market is at an inflection point—buoyed by strong scientific rationale and early regulatory success but tempered by commercial and clinical challenges. The next phase of growth will hinge on pipeline innovation, broader indication approvals, and real-world data that reinforce the value proposition of this novel class of lipid-lowering agents. As the cardiovascular therapeutic landscape evolves toward more targeted and personalized approaches, ANGPTL3 inhibitors are poised to play a critical role.

ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Treatment Market

Currently, only one ANGPTL3 inhibitor has received approval — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' EVKEEZA. EVKEEZA is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the activity of ANGPTL3, a protein involved in lipid metabolism. The angiopoietin gene family, including ANGPTL3, was first identified by Regeneron scientists over 20 years ago. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2017 by the Regeneron Genetics Center revealed that individuals with a loss-of-function mutation in the ANGPTL3 gene had significantly lower levels of key blood lipids, such as LDL cholesterol, and a reduced risk of developing coronary artery disease.

Developed using Regeneron's VelocImmune technology—which employs genetically engineered mice with humanized immune systems—EVKEEZA produces fully human antibodies optimized for therapeutic use. In March 2023, the FDA expanded the approval of EVKEEZA for use as an add-on to other cholesterol-lowering treatments in children aged 5 to 11 years who have homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Key Emerging ANGPTL3 Inhibitor and Companies

Major ANGPTL3 inhibitors companies, such as Regeneron Therapeutics (ALN-ANG3), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Zodasiran), Verve Therapeutics (VERVE-201), Eli Lilly and Company (Solbinsiran), and others, are involved in developing therapies for ANGPTL3 inhibitors for various cardiology indications, such as HoFH, severe hypertriglyceridemia, ASCVD, and others, respectively. Overall, this is an exciting new class of technology with great potential for development. The maturation of current studies over the next few years will lead to a better understanding of ANGPTL3 inhibitors and define their role in cardiology.

Zodasiran is a first-in-class investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic aimed at reducing the production of ANGPTL3. Currently, two clinical trials are evaluating zodasiran as an ANGPTL3 inhibitor. The first, titled "Study of ARO-ANG3 in Adults with Mixed Dyslipidemia (ARCHES-2)", is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of ARO-ANG3 in adults with mixed dyslipidemia. It is listed on ClinicalTrials.gov with the identifier NCT04832971.

The second trial, "Study of ARO-ANG3 in Participants with HoFH (GATEWAY)", is a Phase II study evaluating the safety and efficacy of ARO-ANG3 in individuals with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

VERVE-201 is an experimental therapy designed to target the ANGPTL3 gene, which plays a central role in regulating cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the liver. By disrupting the production of the ANGPTL3 protein, this approach may lower LDL cholesterol and remnant cholesterol through a mechanism that differs from that of PCSK9 inhibitors. The treatment leverages a proprietary GalNAc-LNP delivery system to transport a base editor specifically targeting the ANGPTL3 gene into liver cells.

In individuals with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)—a rare genetic condition marked by extremely elevated LDL-C levels—standard LNP delivery to the liver is ineffective due to the lack of LDL receptors (LDLR), which are essential for LNP uptake. To overcome this limitation, Verve Therapeutics has engineered GalNAc-modified LNPs that bind to asialoglycoprotein receptors (ASGPR) on liver cells, enabling efficient delivery in HoFH patients.

VERVE-201 is being advanced to treat two major ASCVD indications with high unmet needs: HoFH and refractory hypercholesterolemia. The latter includes ASCVD patients who fail to reach recommended LDL-C targets despite being on the highest tolerated doses of standard therapies. Currently, the Pulse-1 Phase Ib trial is underway to assess the safety and tolerability of VERVE-201 in adults with refractory hypercholesterolemia.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the ANGPTL3 inhibitor market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the ANGPTL3 inhibitor market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Overview

Angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3) inhibitors are a promising class of lipid-lowering therapies that target a key regulator of lipid metabolism. ANGPTL3 is primarily produced in the liver and functions to inhibit lipoprotein lipase (LPL) and endothelial lipase, enzymes that play crucial roles in the breakdown of triglycerides and cholesterol-rich lipoproteins. By inhibiting ANGPTL3, these drugs effectively lower levels of triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and other atherogenic lipoproteins, making them especially beneficial for patients with familial hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia who may not fully respond to conventional lipid-lowering agents like statins or PCSK9 inhibitors. Multiple therapeutic approaches have been developed to inhibit ANGPTL3, including monoclonal antibodies, antisense oligonucleotides, and RNA interference (RNAi) therapies

ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Epidemiology Segmentation

The estimated cases of severe hypertriglyceridemia in the US were 2.6 million in 2024. The ANGPTL3 inhibitor market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for ANGPTL3 Inhibitor

Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indications for ANGPTL3 Inhibitor

Total Treated Cases of Selected Indications for ANGPTL3 Inhibitor

ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Companies Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Verve Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others Key ANGPTL3 Inhibitors Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), Solbinsiran, VERVE-201, ALN-ANG3, EVKEEZA (Evinacumab), and others

Scope of the ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market Report

ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: ANGPTL3 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies

ANGPTL3 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary 4. Key Events 5. Market Forecast Methodology 6. ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2020 6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 7. ANGPTL3 Mutation: Background and Overview 8. Treatment and Management 9. Target Patient Pool 9.1. Key Findings 9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3. Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 9.3.1. Total Cases of Selected Indications for ANGPTL3 Inhibitor in the 7MM 9.3.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indications for ANGPTL3 Inhibitor in the 7MM 9.3.3. Total Treated Cases of Selected Indications for ANGPTL3 Inhibitor in the 7MM 10. Marketed Therapies 10.1. Key Competitors 10.2. EVKEEZA (Evinacumab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1. Product Description 10.2.2. Regulatory milestones 10.2.3. Other developmental activities 10.2.4. Clinical development 10.2.5. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 11. Emerging Therapies 11.1. Key Competitors 11.2. Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3): Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1. Product Description 11.2.2. Other developmental activities 11.2.3. Clinical development 11.2.4. Safety and efficacy 11.3. VERVE-201: Verve Therapeutics 11.3.1. Product Description 11.3.2. Other developmental activities 11.3.3. Clinical development 11.3.4. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 12. ANGPTL3 Inhibitor: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1. Key Findings 12.2. Market Outlook 12.3. Conjoint Analysis 12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates 12.4.2. Pricing Trends 12.4.3. Analogue Assessment 12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 12.5. Total Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitor in the 7MM 12.6. Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitor by Indication in the 7MM 12.7. The United States Market Size 12.7.1. Total Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitor in the United States 12.7.2. Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitor by Indication in the United States 12.7.3. Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitor by Therapies in the United States 12.8. EU4 and the UK Market Size 12.8.1. Total Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitor in EU4 and the UK 12.8.2. Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitor by Indication in EU4 and the UK 12.8.3. Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitor by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 12.9. Japan Market Size 12.9.1. Total Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitors in Japan 12.9.2. Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitor by Indication in Japan 12.9.3. Market Size of ANGPTL3 Inhibitors by Therapies in Japan 13. SWOT Analysis 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Access and Reimbursement 17. Appendix 17.1. Bibliography 17.2. Report Methodology 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

