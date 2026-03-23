Andreas Szakacs Productions Announces Production Begins on New Film and Digital Media Projects

LONDON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreas Szakacs Productions today announced that production has officially begun on a new slate of film and digital media projects, with a strategic focus on European collaboration and audience‑first storytelling. The company also confirmed its first major project — the Himalayan drama series Summitfall — is now in active production.

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This announcement marks a pivotal phase of growth for the company as it continues developing content for global audiences, with a particular focus on European distribution through traditional theatrical releases, streaming platforms, and online media channels. The current slate includes more than six projects spanning feature films, short films, documentary series, web series, and digital media campaigns tailored for international release, especially across Europe.

Founded by filmmaker and digital media producer Andreas Szakacs, the company manages creative development, production strategy, and distribution planning for each project. Szakacs oversees the company's expanding development slate while strengthening relationships with European production teams and content creators, in addition to global collaborators.

"Beginning production on Summitfall and launching additional projects targeting the European market is a major milestone," said Andreas Szakacs, Founder of Andreas Szakacs Productions. "We're committed to building a diverse portfolio of high‑quality content that can reach audiences across Europe and worldwide while collaborating with talented creators and production partners in multiple countries."

Production and Development Projects

The newly announced production slate includes multiple projects currently in development, pre‑production, filming, and post‑production. These include:

Summitfall - an original Himalayan drama series currently in production and the company's first flagship production.

- an original Himalayan drama series currently in production and the company's first flagship production. Independent feature film productions in various stages of development

Short film and experimental digital film projects

Documentary productions exploring social and cultural themes

Web series and episodic digital content for European and international audiences

Online content campaigns designed for streaming and digital platforms

The company provides full production support, including script development, production planning, filming, editing, sound design, color grading, and digital distribution strategy.

International Collaboration and Distribution Strategy

Andreas Szakacs Productions is expanding its international collaboration initiatives, with a strong emphasis on working with European filmmakers, production companies, editors, and digital creators. These initiatives are designed to foster co-productions, broaden European distribution opportunities, and support emerging talent across the continent.

The company's distribution strategy combines traditional European theatrical releases and festival circuits with digital distribution via major streaming platforms and online networks, allowing projects to reach both cinema audiences and digitally native viewers throughout Europe.

By blending film production with innovative digital media distribution strategies, the company aims to support independent filmmakers and content creators while expanding its European and global production and distribution network.

About Andreas Szakacs Productions

Andreas Szakacs Productions is a film and digital media production company specializing in feature films, short films, documentaries, web series, and integrated digital media campaigns. The company provides creative development, production, post‑production, and digital distribution services for filmmakers, brands, and digital content creators worldwide, with a strategic focus on European markets.

Media Contact:

Andreas Szakacs Productions

contact@andreasszakacs.me

www.andreasszakacs.me

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