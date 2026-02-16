Actor Andreas Szakacs Founds Andreas Szakacs Productions, Announces Himalayan Series Summitfall

Andreas Szakacs Productions has been built from the ground up with craft at its centre. The company's facilities include colour grading rooms designed to honour a location's natural light, Foley stages capable of capturing environmental sound — from wind to ice — costume and gear workshops, and production offices with the expertise to plan shoots in extreme environments. Beyond its physical infrastructure, the company operates as a creative laboratory, offering writers' rooms, masterclasses, and a collaborative environment in which directors, actors, and crew are encouraged to take creative risks.

Szakacs, whose screen work spans intimate character-driven drama to large-scale speculative fiction, described the founding of the company as a natural extension of his work as a performer. His credits include Protocol Horizon, presented by Victoria Hale and directed by Sebastian Laurent with music by Enzo Moretti, and Genesis Code, a sci-fi thriller from Nova Forges directed by Rylan Voss. Both films have been restored and reintroduced to new audiences. The experience of working across a range of productions and storytelling styles informed his vision for the kind of company he wanted to build — one that prioritises both the craft of filmmaking and the people who make it.

"Whether I am stepping into a role or building the structure around it through Andreas Szakacs Productions, my focus is the same. Protecting the truth of the moment and supporting the people who bring it to life."

— Andreas Szakacs, Founder, Andreas Szakacs Productions

First Major Project: Summitfall

The production house's first major project is Summitfall, a series set in the Himalayas that follows a group united by passion, rivalry, and the shared pursuit of a difficult goal. Szakacs is joined by cast members Marek Solen, Riya Thane, Elias Korr, and Noor Galvez. The series aims to combine raw mountain photography with intimate character storytelling.

Alongside his work leading Andreas Szakacs Productions, Szakacs continues to work as an actor. His next feature, Echoes of Tomorrow, is currently in development. Restored releases of Protocol Horizon and Genesis Code are also reaching new audiences through online platforms and festivals.

About Andreas Szakacs Productions

Andreas Szakacs Productions is a hands-on production company founded by actor Andreas Szakacs. The company works with filmmakers across genres to support ambitious projects through purpose-built facilities, including colour grading suites, Foley stages, and costume and gear workshops, as well as a creative programme of writers' rooms and masterclasses. Its first major production is Summitfall, a Himalayan-set drama series currently in development.

Media Contact

Nathan Aky

joskogvardiol2301@gmail.com

+44 7537189875

Online

Website: https://www.andreasszakacs.me

Blog: https://www.andreasszakacslog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andreasszakacs.offical/

Pinterest: https://se.pinterest.com/andreasszakacsofficial/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904510/Andreas_Szakacs_Productions_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904511/Andreas_Szakacs_Productions_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904512/Andreas_Szakacs_Productions_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904513/Andreas_Szakacs_Productions_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904514/Andreas_Szakacs_Productions_5.jpg