Analytic Partners Recognized as a Leader by Multiple Independent Research Firms

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in Commercial Analytics, announced today that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Services, Q1 2026 report. Analytic Partners ranked highest in the Current Offering category and scored among the highest in the Strategy category.

The Forrester Wave™ report is among Analytic Partners' recent analyst firm recognitions for its Commercial Analytics solution. Analytic Partners was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Solutions, ranking Highest in Execution and Furthest in Completeness of Vision. In addition, it received the highest scores across 8 Critical Capabilities for MMM Solutions in the Magic Quadrant's companion report.

"In an era of unprecedented change, C-suite leaders are demanding the ability to make better decisions faster," said Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners. "For us, being named a Leader by Gartner and now Forrester validates our mission and our team's dedication to transform data into Commercial Intelligence to enable enterprise decisioning. Our goal is to provide adaptive tools like GPS-Enterprise® that empower brands to move beyond marketing and drive enterprise decisioning, optimizing their entire commercial footprint on a global level."

The Forrester Wave™ report is a comprehensive assessment of marketing measurement vendors and their tools, covering 31 evaluation criteria. Analytic Partners received the highest ranking of all providers in the Current Offering category and ranked among the highest in the Strategy category. The company also received above average customer feedback, as well as the highest possible scores across 21 out of 31 criteria, including:

Scenario Planning

Talent Strategy

Global Delivery Strategy

Innovation

Change Management Consulting

Training and Literacy

The Holistic Measurement Solution: Commercial Analytics

In addition, the report states that Analytic Partners' systematic approach, featuring extensive stakeholder interviews and prescriptive engagement playbooks, powers strength in data quality/taxonomy, business strategy, and brand portfolio consulting, as well as client onboarding.

The report goes on to state that Analytic Partners' product suite of ROI Genome® and GPS Enterprise® "provides superior scenario planning, campaign-level measurement, outside factor analysis, and benchmarking."

A Global Solution for Global Brands

Analytic Partners' measurement solution and unmatched technology is supported by a global delivery strategy of over 600 onshore consultants across localized markets. The talent and client development is supported by NorthStar Academy, a centralized hub for client and employee training, workshops, and thought leadership. By acquiring, Magic Numbers and Analyx, the company has expanded its talent pool and capabilities to better support multi-national enterprises.

According to the report, "Customers praise AP's strategic thought partnership, global footprint, and positive return on investment...Global enterprises looking to get started with advanced measurement or needing education and support to build a culture of measurement should consider partnering with Analytic Partners."

"While technology is the engine, our people and localized expertise are what drive real transformation for our clients," said Maggie Merkle, Chief Customer Officer at Analytic Partners. "Being recognized for our global delivery and talent strategy is, for us, a testament to the strength of our Customer Engagement Team. Combined with our superior technology, we ensure our customers see a positive return on their measurement investments through a strategic, well-supported partnership."

A Leader in Innovation

Analytic Partners' commitment to innovation is reflected in its high reinvestment of revenue into initiatives focused on supporting customer growth while keeping pace with current technological advances. Innovative initiatives support broader business applications and cutting-edge tech that delivers AI-powered insights and dynamic analysis, resulting in faster enterprise decisioning and improved forecasting accuracy for customers. Beyond technology, Analytic Partners continues to support innovation through its strategic partnerships, most notably with an exclusive Visa partnership that provides clients with "unique share-of-wallet and loyalty insights."

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500 brands worldwide. We provide adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization – for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information, visit analyticpartners.com.

About Forrester

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Gartner

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions, 10 November 2025, by Matt Wakeman, David Walters, Tunde Kamson. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.