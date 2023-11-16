Amwins Global Risks partners with Blood Cancer UK to raise funds for myeloma

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cancer UK has become Amwins Global Risks' charity partner, with the partnership expected to raise around £100,000 in the next two years. The partnership will also raise the awareness of blood cancer, which is the third biggest cancer killer in the UK.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects 5,000 people in the UK every year. Matthew Wilson, a leader in the insurance industry, is one of those who is affected, after being diagnosed with the condition in 2021.

For most people, myeloma responds well to initial treatment but unfortunately it almost always comes back. The money Amwins raises will go towards the Matthew Wilson Multiple Myeloma Fund set up by Matthew and his family with Blood Cancer UK.

Speaking about the partnership, Matthew said:

"I'm thrilled that the money from Amwins will go towards life-saving blood cancer research, so we can bring forward the day we find a cure for multiple myeloma, the type of blood cancer I was diagnosed with two years ago. Hopefully, together with all those at Amwins, we can make a real difference to people's lives."

The fund has already led to the funding of two clinical research fellows, who through the pursuit of a PhD could become research leaders in multiple myeloma. One of the fellows will work on gaining more understanding about the key molecules that help myeloma cells to grow in number and thrive. And the other fellow will look to understand more about the causes of myeloma so new screening tools and drugs can be developed.

Rachel Calderon, Deputy Director of Fundraising at Blood Cancer UK, said:

"While 40,000 people are diagnosed with blood cancer every year, it remains a hidden cancer. This means that, too often, people with blood cancer don't feel that others understand what we're going through or treat the condition as seriously as they should.

"We're delighted to join forces with Amwins to improve the lives of those affected by blood cancer. With their support we can accelerate our efforts to find new treatments for the blood cancer through establishing pioneering research leaders in myeloma. And raising awareness about the challenges faced by those with blood cancer will be critical to achieving this."

Nate Mathis, CEO of Amwins Global Risks, said:

"At Amwins, we believe in making a difference beyond the world of insurance. Our collaboration with Blood Cancer UK aligns perfectly with our values and commitment to creating positive change. We are so proud to be supporting the Matthew Wilson Multiple Myeloma Fund and Blood Cancer UK in their work to beat blood cancer."

For further information contact Ed Pinches, Media Relations Manager, Blood Cancer UK, on press@bloodcancer.org.uk or on +44 20 7504 2289, or Nicola Murphy, Head of Marketing & Communications, Amwins Global Risks, on +44777 468 1085 or nicola.murphy@amwins.com.

About Blood Cancer UK

Blood Cancer UK have invested £500 million in research in blood cancer since 1960. Currently the charity is funding £23m of research across 65 research projects institutions in the UK. To keep up to date with all the latest blood cancer news, go to https://bloodcancer.org.uk/news/ and find us on social media.

For free and confidential support, and information on blood cancer and life after a diagnosis, call us on 0808 2080 888 or email us at support@bloodcancer.org.uk.

Join our online forum and talk to others affected by blood cancer at forum.bloodcancer.org.uk.

About Amwins Global Risks

Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the UK and internationally to place more than $2 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. To learn more, visit amwinsglobalrisks.com.

