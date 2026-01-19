Amrop Expands Executive Search and Leadership Advisory Presence in the Baltics with New Office in Lithuania

BRUSSELS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrop, the global leadership advisory and executive search partnership, today announced a new operational set-up and management structure in Lithuania, strengthening its presence and service capabilities across the Baltic region, including Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

The expanded set-up provides full Baltic regional coverage, supported by on-the-ground, in-country executive search and leadership advisory teams in all three markets. This structure ensures clients benefit from deep local market expertise, cultural understanding, and direct access to Amrop's global leadership advisory network.

Commenting on the expansion, Annika Farin, Global Chair of Amrop, said: "The Baltic states represent an increasingly important region for international business, innovation, and leadership development. This is a trusted team of professionals, experienced in conducting complex regional-scale assignments across multiple markets, with more than 40% of Latvian, Estonian, and Ukrainian assignments delivered through this coordinated regional team."

Amrop's Baltics business will be managed by Viesturs Liegis and Aiga Ārste-Avotiņa as Managing Partners. Together with their team, they bring more than 30 years of combined executive search, leadership advisory, and board services experience across the region. At the same time, Amrop is strengthening its team in Lithuania, with an expanded local advisory team expected to be announced in Q2 2026. The Baltics team supports organizations ranging from local enterprises to multinationals, delivering executive search, leadership advisory, and board services across the Consumer & Retail, Industrial, Technology, and Defense sectors.

The new management team commented: "Our new pan-Baltic set-up brings together our experienced local teams, sector knowledge, and seamless access to Amrop's global resources. This allows us to support organizations in making leadership and governance decisions that drive sustainable growth and transformation, wherever they operate."

The inclusion of Lithuania completes Amrop's Baltic footprint, enabling consistent regional delivery in line with Amrop's global leadership and advisory standards. This development underscores Amrop's long-term commitment to the Baltics and the broader CEE region, and its mission to help organizations build leadership capability in an increasingly complex global business environment.

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained Executive Search, Board and Leadership Advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates across more than 60 offices in APAC, EMEA and the Americas.

