Amrop Expands Global Presence with New Office in Poland

BRUSSELS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrop, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory partnership, is pleased to announce the appointment of dk Executive Search as its new team in Poland. This strategic expansion reinforces Amrop's commitment to strengthening its footprint across key European markets and reflects the growing significance of Poland as a center of business innovation and economic growth.

Led by Dorota Kołecka, Managing Partner, and Marta Andrearczyk, Co-Managing Partner, the firm has been active in the Polish market for more than 25 years, offering executive recruitment as well as advisory services in leadership assessment and development. Continuing its journey as a trusted partner to a wide range of organizations, the firm will now operate under the Amrop dk brand.

With offices in Warsaw, Amrop's new Polish team combines deep sector expertise with a strong reputation for integrity, quality, and results. Their respected standing in the market, together with Amrop's global reach, ensures clients will benefit from world-class advisory services rooted in local insight.

Dorota Kołecka, Managing Partner, commented: "We see ourselves as more than just an executive search firm; we are growth catalysts. As the natural partner for private equity funds, international corporations, as well as growing local businesses, we understand the importance of value creation. Our commitment to excellence in top management ensures that our clients are equipped with the finest leadership to drive growth and strengthen company values. We also see a natural fit with Amrop, and we are truly excited to start our collaboration across the region and worldwide."

As one of Europe's most dynamic and rapidly developing economies, Poland offers a unique combination of stability, entrepreneurial spirit, and international connectivity, and Amrop dk will play a key role in Amrop's CEE regional structure.

Oana Ciornei, Amrop CEE Chair and Member of the Global Board, said, "Our new team in Poland reflects Amrop's global commitment to the values of trust, entrepreneurship, and curiosity, as we support our clients in achieving their strategic growth ambitions. Dorota and Marta are both seasoned industry leaders and reinforce Amrop's leading position in the CEE region. We are proud to have them join Amrop, as they embody the spirit of collaboration, integrity, and foresight that define our firm."

Annika Farin, Amrop Global Chair, added: "We are delighted to re-establish Amrop's presence in Poland, a market that is both vibrant and influential. Our new team brings not only a deep understanding of the local talent market, but also a highly respected reputation with clients and candidates, an outstanding team and a clear alignment with Amrop's values."

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained Executive Search, Board and Leadership Advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas across 69 offices in 57 countries.

Contact details:

The Amrop Partnership SC

Rue Abbé Cuypers 3

1040 Brussels, Belgium

T. +32 471 733 825

E. contact@amrop.com

Costa Tzavaras

Director Global Programs

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755576/Amrop_Logo.jpg