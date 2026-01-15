AMPLIFON IS A GLOBAL TOP EMPLOYER 2026

Only 17 companies worldwide have earned this recognition for their human resources management practices in 2026. Certification obtained for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region, together with confirmation in Europe, North America, and Latin America. Switzerland, India, China, and Singapore were also certified for the first time

MILAN, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifon, the global leader in hearing care services and solutions, is one of 17 companies worldwide certified as a Global Top Employer in 2026, as well as the only company in the hearing care sector to obtain this international recognition for good practices in human resources management and the workplace.

The novelty for 2026, along with global recognition, is the certification in the Asia-Pacific region, which adds to those obtained in previous years in Europe, North America, and Latin America. As for individual countries, this year Amplifon is also a Top Employer in China, India, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company is certified in a total of 20 countries. These include Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States, Canada, Panama, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, New Zealand and Australia. This is the sixth consecutive year that Amplifon has obtained Top Employer certification.

"This important recognition – comments Enrico Vita, Amplifon CEO – rewards our company's continuous commitment to people development, our consistency with our values, and our ability to translate them into our mission every day: improving the quality of life of our customers. The Top Employer certification represents a significant milestone in a long-term journey and, at the same time, an incentive for us to continue striving to do even better".

"We are extremely proud to be the first Italian company to achieve this important recognition on a global scale – says Giovanni Buonajuto, Chief HR Officer at Amplifon – which makes us a global benchmark in attracting and developing talent. This certification is testament to our ongoing commitment to the development and growth of our employees and to an organizational environment characterized by a strong human dimension that encourages the exchange and generation of ideas."

The Amplifon group currently employs over 20,000 people in 26 countries and five continents, representing over 100 different nationalities. The average age of the group's employees and collaborators is under 40, and more than 70% of the company's workforce is women. Each year, the company provides each of its employees with an average of at least three days of training.

Top Employer is the official recognition of corporate excellence in policies and strategies in HR development and workplace improvement. The program, created by the Top Employers Institute, the global organization that identifies excellence in human resources management, ranked and certified more than 2,400 companies in 125 countries in 2025. Only the companies that meet the highest standards in six macro areas (people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, training, diversity and inclusion, well-being) can access certification.

Amplifon, the global leader in the retail hearing care market, makes it possible to rediscover all the emotions of sound. All of Amplifon's more than 20,000 employees worldwide are committed every day to understanding the unique needs of each customer, offering exclusive, innovative, and highly personalized products and services to ensure the best solution and an extraordinary experience for everyone. The Group, with annual revenues of over €2.4 billion, operates through a network of more than 10,000 specialized centers in 26 countries and 5 continents. For more information about the Group: https://corporate.amplifon.com

