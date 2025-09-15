AMPLIFON: -42% DIRECT EMISSIONS AND -25% INDIRECT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 2030

MILAN, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifon, a global leader in hearing solutions and services, is launching its climate strategy validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to achieving the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement to counteract climate change.

The strategy, "Listening to our Planet," specifically calls for a 42% reduction in the company's direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030 compared to 2023. Over the same period, the company has committed to reducing indirect Scope 3 emissions by 25%, deriving from purchased goods and services, capital goods, fuel and energy related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, employee commuting, upstream leased assets, use of sold products and franchises. The plan also stipulates that, by 2030, 44.36% of its suppliers in terms of emissions related to purchased goods and services will have greenhouse gas emission reduction targets based on climate science.

"The launch of a scientifically validated climate strategy," comments Amplifon CEO Enrico Vita, "represents a further step forward in the process of fully integrating ESG factors into our business. Making concrete commitments to reduce our direct and indirect emissions in the medium term is in line with the sustainability plan we launched last year with 20 concrete and measurable targets for 2026, 2028, and 2030 in the areas of products and services, ethics and environmental responsibility, people, and communities. We want to continue to grow in an increasingly responsible and sustainable manner."

The Science Based Targets Initiative, a non-profit organization launched in 2015 by a coalition of international actors such as CDP, UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute, WWF, and We Mean Business Coalition, supports companies in setting greenhouse gas emission reduction targets consistent with the latest scientific evidence on climate change.

Amplifon, hearing care global leader, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon's over 20,000 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and outstanding experience. The Group, with annual revenues of over 2.4 billion euros, operates through a network of over 10,000 points of sale in 26 Countries and 5 continents.



