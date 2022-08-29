Ammunition Market Size Worth $69.75 Billion by 2028 at 8.4% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on ' Ammunition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars, and Others), Application (Defense and Commercial), Guidance (Guided and Non-Guided), Lethality (Non-Lethal and Lethal), and Caliber [Small Caliber Ammunition (5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm, 12.7mm, 14.5mm, .45ACP, 338LM, 22LR, .223 Rem, and .308 Winchester), Medium Caliber Ammunition (20mm, 30mm, 40mm, and Others), and Large Caliber Ammunition (60mm, 105mm, 120mm, 150mm, and Others)],' the global ammunition market size is expected to grow from $43.04 billion in 2022 to $69.75 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Download Sample Brochure of Ammunition Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004778/

Ammunition Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 43.04 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 69.75 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 280 No. Tables 213 No. of Charts & Figures 115 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, Guidance, Lethality, and Caliber Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Ammunitions Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Vista Outdoor Operations LLC, AMTEC Corporation, NAMMO AS, Rheinmetall AG, RUAG Group, and Thales Group. are among the key ammunitions market players profiled in the report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the ammunitions market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major ammunitions market players plan their growth strategies.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004778/

In July 2022, BAE Systems was awarded a five-year contract extension by the US Army for operations at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, with a contract-value of up to US$ 1.3 billion. The contract will be valid till December 2026.

In May 2022, Elbit Systems was awarded a contract worth ~US$ 27 million by the Swedish Defence Material Administration to provide the Swedish Armed Forces with M339 rounds, 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units. The contract will be valid for subsequent 10 months.

Based on geography, the ammunitions market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest ammunitions market share in 2022 wherein the US is expected to account for the largest ammunitions market share in the North America region. The US has the largest defense budget in the world, and a large amount of budget is accolated for the adoption and procurement of upgraded technologies, safety, and security provisions, etc., which further augment the ammunitions market growth in the country. According to SIPRI, the country's military spending was 3.7% and 3.5% of its GDP in 2020 and 2021, respectively. In 2021, the US military spending was US$ 801 billion compared to US$ 778 billion in 2020. During 2012–2021, US funding for military research and development (R&D) increased by 24%. Thus, the rise in military expenditure favors the ammunitions market growth in North America region.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004778

According to the SIPRI data, the military expenditure of the US was ~US$ 734 billion, US$ 778 billion, and US$ 800 billion in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. Similarly, China spent ~US$ 240 billion, US$ 258 billion, and US$ 293 billion on its military in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. Further, the rising tension among several countries is generating awareness about increasing military power and strengthening law enforcement power across different countries. For instance, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine & China and Taiwan, and constantly rising tensions between countries such as India and China, India and Pakistan, the US and Russia (Cold War situation), and Germany and Russia are generating huge demand for ammunitions across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Moreover, since February 2022, most European countries have already announced their intentions of doubling their military budgets. In March 2022, Germany, Belgium, Romania, Italy, Poland, Norway, and Sweden announced an increase in their defense spending for 2023 due to the invasion of Russia in Ukraine. According to several defense sources, Germany announced that it would be spending an additional US$ 112 billion in its military expenditure in 2023.

The ammunition industry is continuously exploring ways to evolve the most common small-caliber ammunition, such as 5.56mm and 7.62mm bullets. As a result, several vendors are focusing on finding ways to use new and advanced materials that provide more strength to the product with lighter weight capabilities. These materials can also reduce overall operational costs, improve product performance, and gradually address environmental concerns, thereby addressing the concerns associated with lead contamination, as every bullet that is fired from a gun releases some amount of lead into its surroundings. Such developments are catalyzing the demand for new and innovative ammunition solutions, and thereby driving the ammunitions market growth.

Get Discount on 'Ammunition Market' Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004778/

The rising demand for defense equipment from the military is expected to boost demand for ammunition as geopolitical tensions rise around the world. The Indian Army plans to increase the number of artillery and mortar platforms through domestic development programs and foreign procurement over the next decade, thereby meeting ammunition demand during the forecast period. Further, the ammunitions market is fragmented due to the presence of various actors supporting the defense sector. These players are focusing on different strategies to expand their product offerings and strengthen their geographic footprint. For instance, BAE Systems and the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) have awarded a US$ 257.92 million contract in July 2021 to advance the design and development of Tempest, the UK's Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

Ammunitions Market: Lethality Overview

Based on lethality, the ammunitions market is bifurcated into non-lethal and lethal. The lethal segment is expected to dominate the ammunitions market in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing procurement of infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, rocket launchers, combat aircraft and helicopters, grenade launchers, and small/medium/large-caliber guns and launchers ammunitions market

Buy Premium Copy of Ammunition Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004778/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Ammunition Size (5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm, 12.7mm, 14.5mm, 45ACP, .338mm, .22LR, 223 REM, and .308 Winchester), End User (Military, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement Agencies), Gun Type (Pistols, Rifles, and Shot Guns), and Geography

Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Caliber (20mm, 25mm, 30mm, 40mm, Others); Lethality (Lethal, Non-lethal); Guidance (Guided, Non-Guided) and Geography

Large Caliber Ammunition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Caliber (Large Caliber Ammunition); Product Type (Artillery ammunition, Tank ammunition, Mortar ammunition, Naval ammunition); Application (Rocket-Propelled Grenade, Naval Gun, Tank) and Geography

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Chemicals, Acoustic, Electromagnetic, and Mechanical and Kinetic), Product Type (Direct Contact Weapons and Directed Energy Weapons), and Application (Law Enforcement Agencies, Military, and Personalized Applications)

Less Lethal Weapon Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Weapon Type (Shot Guns, Launchers); Bullet Type (Rubber Bullets, Bean Bag Rounds, Plastic Bullets, Paintball); End User (Law Enforcement, Military) and Geography

Programmable Ammunition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Caliber (Medium-caliber, Large-caliber); Detonation Type (Time Programmable, Impact Self-destruct, Proximity, Remote Wireless) and Geography

Ammunition Inspection Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Inspection Technology (Visual Inspection, Laser, Eddy Current); Product (Bullets, Casings, Cartridges) and Geography

Ammunition Handling System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Weapon Type (Machine Guns, Launchers, Cannons, Main Guns); Feeding System (Linked System, Link less System); Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne) and Geography

Smart Bullets Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Self-Guided, Guided); End-Users (Airborne, Naval, Land) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/ammunition-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners