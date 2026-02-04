Ammonium Sulfate Market worth $6.81 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Ammonium Sulfate Market by Type (Solid, Liquid), Application (Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Feed Additives, Water Treatment, Textile Dyeing, Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030." The ammonium sulfate market is projected to grow from USD 5.75 billion in 2025 to USD 6.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 5.75 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.81 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 3.4%

Ammonium Sulfate Market Trends & Insights:

The transition toward ammonium sulfate is accelerating as end users move away from more complex or cost-intensive nitrogen sources, favoring a single, sulfur-containing fertilizer that aligns with soil nutrient balance requirements and sustainable agriculture goals. At the same time, improvements in production efficiency, granulation quality, and blending compatibility are enabling ammonium sulfate to deliver consistent nutrient release, handling performance, and application reliability across agricultural and industrial uses

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a 27.3% share of the ammonium sulfate market in 2024.

By type, the solid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the fertilizers segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for a 87.1% revenue share in 2024.

BASF, Evonik Industries AG, AdvanSix, LANXESS, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. were identified as key players in the ammonium sulfate market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

JOST CHEMICAL CO. (US), RAVENSDOWN (New Zealand), Greenway Biotech, Inc. (US), and Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd. (India), among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ammonium Sulfate Market"

350 - Tables

100 - Figures

280 - Pages

As an inorganic salt with nitrogen and sulfur content, ammonium sulfate is one of the most commonly produced inorganic salts in the world. It is used in many fields, including agriculture (as fertilizer), chemical production, water/wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and flue gas processing. Due to its consistent composition, high solubility, and compatibility with many formulations, ammonium sulfate is a crucial ingredient for bulk and specialty applications worldwide.

By type, the solid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the ammonium sulfate market is mainly driven by the solid segment, which is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the solid form's low cost, ease of storage, and compatibility with large-scale distribution systems. Consequently, the demand for solid ammonium sulfate is increasing across various sectors, including agriculture, food-grade applications, and industrial uses. This rising demand will support overall growth in solid ammonium sulfate volume. Additionally, the establishment of bulk-handling infrastructure and the blending of ammonium sulfate with other fertilizers will facilitate the continued adoption of solid ammonium sulfate, leading to rapid growth compared to liquid forms.

By application, the fertilizers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The fertilizer application segment in the ammonium sulfate market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increased interest in sulfur as a nutrient source and balanced nutrient application programs. The rising incidence of soil sulfur deficiency, the increasing demand for crop production, and the heightened stress on crop yields from environmental factors and population growth are driving demand for ammonium sulfate. Additionally, ammonium sulfate is effective in alkaline soils and enhances nitrogen use efficiency, contributing to the rapid growth of this segment in both developed and developing markets worldwide.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the ammonium sulfate market during the forecast period, driven by rapid agricultural development, rising industrialization, and increased food and feed demand. In addition, the growing number of states with soil lacking sulfur has increased demand for budget-friendly nitrogen sources, driving higher fertilizer use in large markets. Outside of agriculture, an increase in the amount of fertilizers needed for use in chemical production, waste treatment, and air pollution abatement has added further demand. Some factors contributing to the rapid growth of the ammonium sulfate market in the Asia Pacific region include government incentives, the availability of new manufacturing facilities, and improved distribution methods.

Key Players



The ammonium sulfate market comprises major players such as BASF (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LANXESS (Germany), AdvanSix (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), OCI Global (Netherlands), Domo Chemicals (Belgium), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), China Petrochemical Development Corporation (China), and Martin Midstream Partners (US). Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are among the major strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their positions in the ammonium sulfate market.

