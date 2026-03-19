Ammonium Nitrate Market Growing at 4.36% CAGR to Reach 58.19 Million Tons by 2031 Supported by Fertilizer Demand and Mining Applications, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report from Mordor Intelligence, the global ammonium nitrate market is projected to grow from 53.43 million tons in 2026 to 58.19 million tons by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.36%. Growth is being shaped by stricter carbon policies, rising demand from mining activities, and increased use of precision farming inputs like slow-release fertilizers. At the same time, investments in low-emission ammonia and regional production units are reshaping supply dynamics, even as regulatory pressures remain strong in North America and Europe.

Ammonium Nitrate Market Emerging Trends & Developments

Growing Fertilizer Needs Across Agriculture

Agricultural demand remains steady, though usage patterns differ by region based on policies and soil needs. Farmers are gradually shifting toward more efficient nitrogen solutions, including coated and specialty variants that improve nutrient uptake. Market growth is now influenced more by farming practices and regulations than just pricing.

Shift Toward Low-Emission Ammonia Solutions

Sustainability goals are pushing producers to invest in cleaner ammonia production, which directly impacts ammonium nitrate supply. Companies are focusing on reducing emissions and offering low-carbon products to meet evolving regulations. This transition is also creating a premium segment for environmentally friendly alternatives.

Rising Use of Advanced Explosives in Surface Mining

Large mining projects are increasingly adopting enhanced ANFO and emulsion blends to improve efficiency and reduce operational effort. These solutions perform better in challenging conditions like high moisture, making them more suitable for modern mining environments. As companies aim for better recovery and cost control, demand for technical-grade ammonium nitrate continues to strengthen.

Ammonium Nitrate Industry Segments:

By Application

Fertilizers

Explosives

Other applications (gas generators, cold packs, pyrotechnics, rocket propulsion, industrial processes)

By Form

Porous prills

Granular

Liquid solution / suspension

By Grade

Agricultural grade

Industrial grade

By End-user Industry

Agriculture

Mining

Defense

Other industries (automotive, food, oil & gas, medical, construction)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/ammonium-nitrate-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific remains the dominant region, driven by strong exports from China and evolving fertilizer preferences in India. The region is also seeing a shift toward higher-value products used in mining applications. North America continues to hold a solid position, though regulatory limits on storage are influencing distribution patterns. Industrial demand, especially from mining and energy sectors, helps balance slower agricultural growth.

Europe faces stricter environmental regulations, encouraging the use of low-emission and locally produced materials. Companies are investing in cleaner production methods to stay competitive. South America's demand is supported by agriculture and mining, but reliance on imports makes the region sensitive to supply chain disruptions.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Ammonium nitrate demand remains closely linked to fertilizer use and mining activity, reflecting steady underlying industrial and agricultural needs. Mordor Intelligence's disciplined validation of multiple data sources and consistent analytical framework provide a more dependable view than fragmented or assumption-driven market assessments."

Ammonium Nitrate Companies

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Company

Acron

Austin Powder

Casale SA

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Dyno Nobe

ENAEX

EuroChem Group

Fertiberia

Grupa Azoty

Hanwha Group

MAXAMCORP HOLDING, SL

Neochim Plc

OCI

Orica Limited

OSTCHEM

PJSC KuibyshevAzot

Qatar Fertiliser Company (Q.P.S.C)

San Corporation

Sasol

URALCHEM JSC

Yara

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