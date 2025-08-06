AML RightSource Named by Everest Group as a Leader in Financial Crime Compliance

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AML RightSource, the global expert solutions leader in financial crime compliance and third-party risk management, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Financial Crime Compliance Operations Services Peak Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Everest Group's data-driven annual report evaluates service providers across key dimensions, including market impact and vision & capability. AML RightSource's recognition as a Leader reflects its ability to deliver high-quality outcomes for clients, underpinned by a strong global delivery model and investment in technology, analytics, and subject matter experts.

AML RightSource's CEO, Steve Meirink shared "We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® for Financial Crime Compliance Operations Services, especially in our first year of participation. This recognition reflects the strength of our global delivery model, the depth of our subject matter expertise, and our continued investment in advanced technology and analytics. It reinforces our vision to be the leading expert solutions provider that our clients and partners count on every single day to prevent financial crimes and increase transparency with third parties. As we work together to foster trust across the global financial ecosystem, we remain focused on making our local communities safer. This acknowledgment from Everest Group validates the impact of our mission and the dedication of our teams across the globe."

In its report, Everest Group highlighted several strengths of AML RightSource, including:

Breadth of services across FCC value chain, including KYC, enhanced due diligence, transaction monitoring, fraud, and reporting

Use of AI and advanced analytics to improve efficiency and support better decision-making

Deep regulatory insight, expertise, and industry knowledge, enabling tailored solutions for banks, fintechs, and global corporations

Global delivery capabilities, with experienced teams in the US, Canada , UK, Europe , and Asia .

"Being named a Leader by Everest Group is a strong endorsement of the outcomes we deliver and how we deliver them," said Brad Breslin, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer at AML RightSource. "This recognition reflects our ability to scale high-quality compliance operations without requiring clients to expand their internal teams or tech stacks. From day one, we bring deep subject matter expertise, best-in-class technology workflows, and a global delivery model that ensures precision, efficiency, and resilience. Our placement across both market impact and vision & capability validates our clients' trust in us to help them navigate complexity and deliver with confidence. This achievement is a direct result of the dedication, expertise, and passion of our global team. We're proud to be setting the standard for excellence in FCC operations."

"In a market rapidly shifting from check-the-box compliance to risk-based orchestration, buyers are prioritizing partners who blend regulatory expertise with technology led investigation capabilities," noted Dheeraj Maken, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Through a series of strategic acquisitions, AML RightSource has built a modular technology ecosystem that enhances key workflows across KYC, adverse media, and third-party risk management. Coupled with its focus on high-touch, SME-led delivery, these capabilities have contributed to its placement as a Leader in our Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

This independent validation of AML RightSource's leadership in financial crime compliance operations comes at a time when financial institutions are under growing pressure to address regulatory complexity, manage operational costs, and respond to emerging threats. AML RightSource continues to support clients through a combination of managed services, advisory expertise, and enabling technology.

