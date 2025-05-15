AML RightSource Appoints Lalit Sharma as Chief Financial Officer

Sharma brings 25+ years of financial experience in the technology sector to AML RightSource's Executive Team.

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AML RightSource, the global expert solutions leader in financial crime compliance and third party risk management, today announced the appointment of Lalit Sharma as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Sharma will report directly to Steve Meirink, Chief Executive Officer of AML RightSource.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Sharma brings a wealth of financial and strategic leadership expertise from previous roles at Collabera, NTT DATA Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and most recently, as CFO at Ascendion for the last three years. His extensive background in corporate finance, human capital, FP&A, and operations, and experience working with high growth businesses means he is the perfect fit to contribute towards the strategy and goals for AML RightSource.

"Lalit's appointment marks an important milestone in AML RightSource's journey and represents a significant step forward in our continued growth and expansion," said CEO Steve Meirink. "We are fortunate to have a highly capable finance and accounting team already in place, and I am confident that under Lalit's leadership, the team will grow its impact on our future success. Together with the Executive Leadership Team, he will play a pivotal role in advancing our Expert Solutions strategy."

Lalit's deep expertise in strategic enterprise transformation, financial oversight, and risk management further enhances the company's leadership bench as it accelerates toward long-term growth and innovation.

"I am thrilled to be joining AML RightSource at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," Sharma said. "The mission and purpose of AML RightSource in promoting trust and transparency resonates with me deeply. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to drive a financial strategy that supports innovation, global impact, and long-term value creation to realize the company's vision."

Sharma's appointment follows Todd Ayers's retirement earlier this year, after seven successful years with the company and a career spanning over thirty years.

With a team of over 6,500 highly trained subject matter experts, AML RightSource delivers a broad range of anti-financial crime solutions, including fraud prevention, transaction monitoring and reporting (TMAR), client onboarding and maintenance (KYC), enhanced due diligence, and risk management. Sharma's financial leadership will help ensure the company continues to expand its global, tech-enabled Expert Solutions offerings and advisory capabilities.

About AML RightSource, LLC

AML RightSource is the premier technology-enabled expert solutions and advisory firm dedicated to fighting financial crime globally. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company provides custom solutions that combine highly trained anti-financial crime professionals with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading consulting. AML RightSource is committed to reimagining compliance to better protect its clients and the financial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.amlrightsource.com.

