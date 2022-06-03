Americas Medium-Voltage Cables Market worth $14.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Americas Medium-Voltage Cables Market by Insulation (XLPE, EPR, HEPR), Voltage (Upto 5 kV, 5-15 kV, 15-30 kV, 30-60 kV, 60-100 kV), Application (Underground, Overhead, Submarine), End User (Industrial, Commercial, Renewable) and Region - Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Americas Medium Voltage Cables market size will grow to USD 14.2 billion by 2027 from USD 11.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The increase in renewable energy generation, the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization, and the rising need to modernize legacy power infrastructure are driving the Americas Medium Voltage Cable market. The use of medium-voltage cables to supply power from a mobile substation to areas affected by weather-related accidents, natural disasters, and unpredictable power outages also propels the growth of the market. The strong focus of governments in the Americas on achieving the goal of net-zero carbon emissions and the increased participation of private players in the production of renewable energy are likely to boost the growth of the medium-voltage cables market in the US. Favorable government-led wind policies attract many large wind farm developers toward the regional market. The developments in technologies used in wind and solar farms, such as efficient cabling infrastructure, have led to the installation of new wind and solar farms in the region, thereby providing several opportunities for the Americas Medium-Voltage Cables Market.

The cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) segment, by insulation type, is expected to be the most significant Americas Medium Voltage Cables market during the forecast period.

Cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) insulation has the largest share of the Americas Medium-voltage cable Market. XLPE insulation performs at both high and low temperatures. Due to its structure, XLPE is extremely resistant to abrasion and other wear and tear. It also boasts resistance to high-voltage electricity, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. Cross-linked polyethylene insulation is also a more affordable option. The North American region is contributing to the highest market share of Americas medium-voltage cables during the forecast period.

By Voltage, the 60-100 kV segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By voltage, the Americas Medium-Voltage cable market has been segmented into the upto 5 kV, 5–15 kV, 15–30 kV, 30–60 kV, and 60–100 kV segments. The 60–100 kV segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. These types of cables consist of stranded copper or aluminum conductors, clean cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) insulation, and a polyethylene jacket with emitting insulation systems and are mainly used by utilities for transmission and distribution networks. The growth of the segment is due to an increase in utility projects in North America and South America.

South America is expected to be the fastest Americas Medium-Voltage Cables Market

South America is expected to dominate the Americas Medium-Voltage Cables Market during the forecast period. Brazil is the largest renewable market in the South America region, hydro and wind are two of the major sources of renewable power generation. The increasing investments in renewable energy sources are expected to be the major factor driving the demand for the medium-voltage cable market in South America.

Some of the major players in the Americas Medium-Voltage Cables Market are Prysmian Group (Italy), Southwire Company (US), Nexans (France), NKT (Denmark), LS Cable & System (South Korea), TFKable (Poland), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), and HELUKABEL Group (Germany). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

