American Airlines Transforms Global Cargo Operations With IBS Software's iCargo Platform

American Airlines Cargo migrated all its core business functions into the fully integrated iCargo solution, including cargo sales, cargo terminal operations, warehouse management, ULD management and cargo revenue accounting. The new system, deployed on the cloud and provided as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, went live at all American stations simultaneously on 1 st October 2019. It is also in action at the passenger ticketing counter supporting the booking and tendering of American's premium Priority Parcel Service (PPS) product. The platform has already been rolled out to 6,200 American Airlines Cargo team members, 2,772 airport agents, and more than 30,000 customers.

This migration is an unprecedented achievement in the air cargo industry, with a huge network cargo carrier implementing a full scale cargo management system transformation, spanning all aspects of the business in a single cutover.

The incremental next phase of the roll-out will see the introduction of value-adding capabilities including scanner apps, self-service kiosks and mobility enabled functions as well as the introduction of the fully integrated Mail Handling and Mail Revenue Accounting modules that will deliver American further efficiency gains. The implementation has established a platform for a host of innovations and initiatives expected to be implemented in the next 12 months and beyond.

IBS Software and American worked hand-in-hand to ensure a smooth migration from the decades old legacy system to the iCargo platform solution with minimal disruption to ongoing business operations, leveraging IBS Software's extensive experience of digitalising the cargo operations of large airlines and ground handlers. The iCargo platform drives improved business performance through digitally-enabled processes across core business verticals in sales, operations and accounting, which provide customers with wider online channels, better shipment tracking, greater efficiency in warehouses, and a robust back-end revenue recognition and accounting system that will strengthen the business and the end customer and employee experience.

With a vibrant user community and an active product roadmap, iCargo provides the right digital freight platform for airlines like American to define the future of digital freight.

"Our partnership with the incredible team at IBS has been key to our success," said American Airlines Cargo President Rick Elieson. "Our investment in the iCargo platform allows us to better take care of our team members and better serve our customers. It also positions us to adapt to industry challenges or changing customer needs as we continue on our modernization journey."

"IBS Software is privileged to be associated with such an iconic name in the airline industry and is proud to be the core technology partner in American Airlines Cargo's modernization project that seeks to transform its business and operations through the latest digital technology solutions," said Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software. "It is a stellar achievement for American and IBS Software, who worked together as one team with a single-minded focus on ensuring a smooth cutover with the least disruption to American Airlines Cargo's customers."

