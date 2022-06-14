AM PAR ALEXANDRE MAZZIA REVEALED AS WINNER OF THE AMERICAN EXPRESS ONE TO WATCH AWARD BY THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2022

Chef Mazzia was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he lived until the age of 14. The scents of burnt woodsmoke, African spices and shellfish from the port near to his home had a profound and long-standing effect on the chef. Upon moving to France as a teenager and experiencing something of a culture shock, he sought refuge in basketball, playing for the France U15 team, before ultimately gravitating towards cooking. He then trained and worked alongside some of Europe's most renowned chefs, including Pierre Hermé, Michel Bras and the late Santi Santimaria.

Mazzia moved to Marseille in 2010 to take up a role at the restaurant of Le Corbusier's Cité Radieuse, where he was awarded the 'Young Talent' award by Gault & Millau in 2011, an honour which helped drive him towards opening his own place. AM par Alexandre Mazzia debuted in the city in summer 2014 and swiftly impressed customers and critics alike, achieving three Michelin stars within an unprecedented six years of opening.

The restaurant serves just 22 covers, with a bar overlooking the open kitchen, and draws inspiration from myriad international influences in a menu focusing on vegetables, fish and seafood. Mazzia's cuisine takes diners an emotional journey of self-discovery and the chef has the innate ability to make complex gastronomic creations more understandable. Unusual ingredient and flavour combinations are reflected in dishes such as courgette flowers in a green satay and saffron beurre blanc and crystallised seaweed with bottarga, forming part of what the chef calls a 'cuisine of emotion'.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "It's an honour to name AM par Alexandre Mazzia as this year's American Express One To Watch Award winner. We've followed the restaurant's success in France in recent years and are thrilled to be able to bring this wonderful Marseille destination to 50 Best's global audience and to celebrate Alexandre's unbridled passion and singular cuisine."

Alexandre Mazzia comments on the award: "Whatever the destination, the most important thing is the journey. I'm honoured for AM par Alexandre Mazzia to receive the American Express One To Watch Award; myself and the AM team will continue to draw culinary inspiration from around the world and to take our guests along on the journey."

Alex Lee, VP and GM of Resy and the American Express Global Dining Network, says: "It is an honor to present the American Express One To Watch Award to Chef Alexandre Mazzia and the entire AM par Alexandre Mazzia team as they embody the courage, creativity and brilliance of those in the restaurant industry. American Express and Resy are proud to support this international community and champion the next generation of talent that encourages gastronomic exploration."

This announcement forms part of the lead-up to the reveal of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. An extensive event programme will culminate in this year's awards ceremony, to be held at Old Billingsgate market in the City of London on Monday 18th July, at which the restaurant will be officially presented with the American Express One To Watch Award.

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Follow 50 Best

About The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's most prestigious restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends. The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars and the #50BestTalks and 50 Best Explores series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.

About the award sponsor: American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express has always looked to provide Card Members with exceptional access to exclusive experiences, rich rewards and superior services across a variety of passion points, including dining. American Express has a longstanding presence in the dining space and has developed partnerships with renowned chefs around the world, including Daniel Humm, Stephanie Izard, José Andrés, Massimo Bottura, Michael Solomonov, Dominique Crenn, the Roca brothers and more – providing Card Members with exclusive access to one-of-a-kind, co-curated dining moments. Now with Resy, the restaurant reservation platform that joined the American Express family in 2019, Card Members have even more access to reservations and experiences at thousands of restaurants across the globe.

About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the main partners of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and 50 Best for Recovery. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

Other Partners:

Estrella Damm – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award

– Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award Gin Mare – Official Gin Partner; sponsor of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

Flor de Caña – Official Rum Partner; sponsor of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

Sosa – Official Ingredients Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Pastry Chef Award

Villa Massa – Official Limoncello and Amaretto Partner; sponsor of the Villa Massa Highest Climber Award

Beronia – Official Wine Partner

Nude Glass – Official Glassware Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Female Chef Award

Illycaffè – Official Coffee Partner

Nyetimber – Official Sparkling Wine Partner

Cinco Jotas – Official Ibérico Ham Partner

The London Essence Co. – Official Mixers Partner

Choco – Official Ordering Partner

Aspire Lifestyles – Official Concierge Partner; sponsor of the Highest New Entry Award

Jaén Selección – Official Olive Oil Partner

Sea Containers – Official Hotel Partner

One Hundred Shoreditch – Official Hotel Partner

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839223/50_Best_Alexandre_Mazzia.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802051/World_50_Best_2022_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best