Aluminum Market Size to Reach $190 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 3.2% CAGR

PORTLAND, Oregon , Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aluminum Market by End User (Transport, Building & Construction, Electrical Engineering, Consumer Goods, Foil & Packaging, Machinery & Equipment, and Others), Processing Method (Flat Rolled, Castings, Extrusions, Forgings, Pigments & Powder, and Rod & Bar) and Series (Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, Series 7 and Series 8) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global aluminum industry garnered $147 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $190 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Development & technological advancements in transport industry, and rapidly increasing applications across various end user industries fuel the growth of the global aluminum market. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rising competition from substitutes curb the growth to some extent. However, growing demand from emerging economies and increasing use of recycled aluminum products are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2067

Detailed segmentation-

Based on end-user industry, the report segments the market into Transport, Building & Construction, Electrical Engineering, Consumer Goods, Foil & Packaging, Machinery & Equipment, and Others (Solar Panel Nanotechnology and Aluminum Air Batteries). The transport segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global aluminum market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost throughout the estimated period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 3.5% till 2026.

Based on processing method, the market is categorized into Flat Rolled, Castings, Extrusions, Forgings, Pigments & Powder, and Rod & Bar. The Extrusions segment garnered the major share of the global aluminum market in 2018 and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. On the other hand, the flat rolled segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the study period.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for two-fifths of the global aluminum market revenue in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the region across LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2067

Key players in the industry-

Aluminium Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

United Company RUSAL Plc.

Alcoa Corporation

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

East Hope Group Company Limited

Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC

China Power Investment Corp. (CPI)

Norsk Hydro ASA

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Silicone Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Soft Magnetic Materials Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Carbon Fiber Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Graphene Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research