Alopecia Treatment Market to Reach $3.93 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
03 Feb, 2020, 12:50 GMT
PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge in chronic diseases leading to hair loss, supportive policies & rise in expenditure on healthcare, and increase in geriatric population drive the growth of the global alopecia treatment market.
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Alopecia Treatment Market by Drug Type (Minoxidil, Finasteride, and Other Drug Types), Indication (Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global alopecia treatment market garnered $2.73 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $3.93 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Prime determinants of growth
Surge in chronic diseases leading to hair loss, supportive policies & rise in expenditure on healthcare, and increase in geriatric population drive the growth of the global alopecia treatment market. However, lack of sufficient demand from underdeveloped countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential from emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in coming years.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6310
The minoxidil segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period
Based on drug type, the minoxidil segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global alopecia treatment market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in various conditions such as arthritis, hypertension, depression, and cancer treatment that leads to hair loss along with rise in air & water pollution. However, the finasteride is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to factors including surge in cases of hair fall & hair problems, abundance of raw material, technological advancements in alopecia treatment, and rapid industrialization.
The androgenic alopecia segment to maintain its lead status by 2026
Based on indication, the androgenic alopecia segment contributed to the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global alopecia treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status by 2026. This is due to innovations in healthcare infrastructure, increase in adoption of androgenic alopecia treatment drugs, and rise in number of androgenic alopecia disorder patients. However, the alopecia totalis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence and surge in demand for therapeutics.
North America to maintain its highest share during the forecast period
Based on region, North America accounted for the major market share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share of the global alopecia treatment market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest share during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of advanced healthcare facilities along with skilled medical professionals and rise in number of R&D activities. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to surge in number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, favorable healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in healthcare.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6310
Leading market players
- Capillus, LLC
- Cipla Inc.
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Transitions Hair
- Vitabiotics Ltd.
- Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Dermatological Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Prostate Cancer Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Mass Spectrometry Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Cancer Vaccines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article