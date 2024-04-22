Allergy Diagnostics Market Worth $9.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy Diagnostics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $9.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by rise in initiatives and investments for allergy research, growth in home care allergy test kits, and establishment of new facilities by hospitals and clinics.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232871701

Browse in-depth TOC on "Allergy Diagnostics Market"

248 - Tables

57 - Figures

307 - Pages

Allergy Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $5.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $9.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Test Type, Allergen, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration of AI in allergy diagnosis Key Market Drivers High incidence and heavy economic burden of allergic diseases

The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The Allergy Diagnostics market, by product & service, has been segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics market in 2023. This segment is also anticipated to experience significant growth over the projected period. The increasing demand for rapid diagnosis of allergic patients which is driven by increasing number of allergic cases can be attributed for the larger share of this segment during the forecast period.

In Vivo test segment held the largest market share in the Allergy Diagnostics market.

Based on the test type, the Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented into in vivo tests and in vitro tests. In 2023, the in vivo tests segment accounted for the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics market. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the growing adoption of various in vivo tests, such as skin prick tests which is considered as the first line of diagnosis for allergy and favorable government support and guidelines.

Inhaled allergy segment held the largest market share in the Allergy Diagnostics market.

Based on the allergen, the Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. In 2023, the inhaled allergens segment accounted for the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics market due to the rising environmental pollution, rising home dust & mites coupled with other factors such as pollen, fungus, mold, and dust, and switching lifestyles, including rise in indoor activities and exposure to indoor allergen.

North America dominates the global Allergy Diagnostics market

Based on the region, the Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America market is driven by availability of technologically advanced products and growing research on allergy by companies and government. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing healthcare infrastructure, lifestyle changes and climatic conditions, increased ozone and industrial pollution levels, and the rising demand for quality medical care are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232871701

Allergy Diagnostics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. High incidence and heavy economic burden of allergic diseases

Restraints:

1. High pricing of allergy diagnostic instruments

Opportunities:

1. Integration of AI in allergy diagnosis

Challenge:

1. Shortage of allergists

Key Market Players of Allergy Diagnostics Industry:

Major players in Allergy Diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher (US), and Canon, Inc. (Japan), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

By Region: North America (36%), Asia- Pacific (27%), Europe (25%), and Latin America - (7%) and MEA-(5%)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=232871701

Recent Developments of Allergy Diagnostics Industry:

In 2023, Canon has completed share transfer procedures with Resonac Corporation. This share transfer is intended to be used to purchase the Resonac subsidiaries Minaris Medical Co., Ltd. and Minaris Medical America, Inc. (collectively, "Minaris Medical"). After this share acquisition is finished, Minaris Medical—which runs companies that deal with automated analytical tools and in vitro diagnostic reagents—will be consolidated under Canon Medical.

In 2023, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH ( Austria ) acquired CPAK INTER Co., Ltd. ( Thailand ), a long-time distributor of Romer Labs solutions based in Bangkok . With the acquisition, Romer Labs has achieved yet another significant milestone in the quickly expanding Asian food safety industry.

) acquired CPAK INTER Co., Ltd. ( ), a long-time distributor of solutions based in . With the acquisition, has achieved yet another significant milestone in the quickly expanding Asian food safety industry. In 2022, The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared ImmunoCAP Specific IgE (sIgE) Allergen Components for use in in vitro diagnostic testing for wheat and sesame allergies, according to a statement from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

Allergy Diagnostics Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Allergy Diagnostics market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (global rise in prevalence and heavy economic burden of allergic illnesses, growing environmental pollution, and insurance coverage), restraints (high costs of analyzers and access is limited to healthcare services), opportunities (use of mHealth and integration of AI in allergy diagnosis), and challenges (a few number of allergists and challenges during diagnosis of allergy) influencing the growth of the Allergy Diagnostics market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Allergy Diagnostics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Allergy Diagnostics market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Allergy Diagnostics market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers AG ( Germany ), Danaher (US), and Canon, Inc. ( Japan ) [Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US)], among others in the Allergy Diagnostics market strategies.

Related Reports:

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Immunoassay Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Vaccines Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Veterinary Vaccines Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Vaccine Adjuvants Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/allergy-diagnostics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/allergy-diagnostics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg