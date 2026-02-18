Algorithmica SA Announces Top-10 BarclayHedge Ranking for Gold Star AMC in 2025

LUGANO, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorithmica, a quantitative technology firm specializing in advanced artificial intelligence-driven market forecasting systems, today announced that the Gold Star Actively Managed Certificate (AMC), powered by its prediction technology, achieved a Top-10 ranking in the 2025 BarclayHedge Yearly Performance Rankings.

The strategy ranked 6th in the BarclayHedge Financials/Metals Traders Managing Less Than $10 million category.

In its first year of inclusion in the BarclayHedge Index, the Gold Star AMC generated a 15.86% return for calendar year 2025 net of 2.5% management fees and 25% performance fees. Over the same period, the strategy delivered a Sharpe Ratio of 2.11, as reported by BarclayHedge.

"We are extremely proud of the strategy's performance in both its first year of reported results and its first year of inclusion in the BarclayHedge Index," said Dr. Ioannis Foteinopoulos, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Algorithmica. "The results highlight our technology's ability to generate competitive returns while maintaining disciplined risk management and a strong commitment to decorrelation."

Algorithmica's forecasting technology currently underpins multiple publicly traded and separately managed account strategies issued by leading financial institutions, including UBS, BNP Paribas, and Prometeia, across the European Union, Switzerland, and other international markets.

"Based on publicly available BarclayHedge data, the strategy's risk-adjusted performance compares favorably within the top ten, with a Sharpe Ratio approximately 0.70 higher than its closest peer," said Charles Lombardo, Managing Partner of Business Development. "Gold Star's 2025 performance was driven by stable and consistent monthly returns, with nearly zero beta and annualized weekly volatility of 5.92%, compared to 17.26% for the S&P 500 over the same period."

Another AMC implementing Algorithmica's technology, COMETA, issued by BNP Paribas, also reported solid results within BarclayHedge's Financials/Metals Traders Managing More Than $10 million category, delivering a 7.51% net return in 2025 with nearly zero beta and a worst drawdown of 1.50%.

About Algorithmica SA

Algorithmica SA is a Switzerland-based quantitative technology firm that deploys artificial intelligence-powered prediction engines for liquid, exchange-traded assets. The firm provides non-discretionary systematic forecasts exclusively to regulated financial institutions and professional counterparties.

Disclosure

The BarclayHedge ranking reflects calendar year 2025 performance within the stated category and is based on data compiled by BarclayHedge. Algorithmica did not pay compensation for inclusion. Performance figures are net of the stated fee structure. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation.

