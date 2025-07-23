Algorithmica Reports 35% Return in First Fiscal Year, Driven by Machine Learning Trading Technology

LUGANO, Switzerland, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorithmica, a cutting-edge technology provider of proprietary machine learning systems built upon the principles of Artificial Intelligence, today announced that its Managed Accounts Index produced an average Return of 35.5% during its first full fiscal year, (July 2024 - June 2025) with a beta (correlation) of nearly zero to the S&P 500 index. These results showcase the system's ability to generate and protect returns irrespective of overall market conditions.

Algorithmica engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to routinely review their Managed Accounts Index and issue Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) reports on a set of accounts managed by clients who operate under third-party license agreements using Algorithmica's software. These reports validate the performance metrics and underscore Algorithmica's ability to dynamically adapt its investment strategies to fast-changing financial environments.

"In the first half of 2025 alone, the Managed Accounts Index posted a 21.1% return, significantly outperforming the S&P 500's total return of approximately 6%," said Charles Lombardo, a Managing Partner of Business Development at Algorithmica. "The strategy recorded a Sharpe Ratio of 2.48 and maintained a low Beta of 0.14, further highlighting how decorrelated our system's strategies are to the S&P 500."

"We are very pleased with the performance achieved by our machine learning technology, as independently confirmed in the PwC report," said Dr. Ioannis Foteinopoulos, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Algorithmica. "Our prediction engines generate weekly forecasts on the most liquid exchange-traded instruments globally using ex-post data. Portfolio construction and execution are fully systematic and factor-driven, removing human discretion."

"Our proprietary software infrastructure enables licensed clients to connect Algorithmica's technology to nearly any brokerage or traditional custodian account via secure API bridges worldwide," added Alessandro Gallani, Head of Information Technology.

Algorithmica's technology is currently powering four Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs) listed on major European exchanges and accessible to retail, professional, and institutional investors across the UK, EU, and Switzerland.

Algorithmica is a Switzerland based quantitative technology firm who applies the principles of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deploy prediction engines on liquid exchange traded assets in client accounts. The prediction engines provide weekly and monthly projections for the expected movement of asset prices. The firm has offices in Switzerland, Greece, UAE and the US. Algorithmica's technology is available for professional, institutional, and qualified users only. For more information, visit Algorithmica's website at algorithmica.ch.

