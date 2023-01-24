Algorand Foundation Appoints Jessica Tsai Chin as Chief Marketing Officer

WhatsApp, Nike and Apple marketing veteran will focus on positioning Algorand as the go-to blockchain ecosystem globally

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation , the organization focused on growing the ecosystem for the world's most secure and reliable Layer-1 blockchain technology, today announced the appointment of Jessica Tsai Chin as Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 17. Chin will focus on carving out mindshare and bringing global recognition to Algorand and its ecosystem, to help drive global adoption of the network.

"Joining Algorand was a no-brainer for me. It was a combination of the best-in-class technology, the professionalism of the team, and the overall promise of Web3 that drew me to this role," said Chin. "Whereas the last two cycles have been about first-generation blockchains, this next cycle will be about Algorand. I look forward to driving global recognition of the Algorand ecosystem to benefit millions, if not billions of people."

Chin joins the Algorand Foundation with 15 years of experience in marketing for some of the world's best-known companies. Most recently, she was Head of Brand for Global Privacy at WhatsApp, where she developed the company's positioning as the world's top messaging platform. She also led the marketing team's metaverse efforts.

Prior to joining WhatsApp, she worked in global brand marketing at Nike, where she developed mobile-first membership growth initiatives that drove massive global fandom and community engagement for platforms like SNKRS and the Nike Run App. Before that, she spent over four years at Apple, leading global special projects for enterprise technology products.

These experiences give Chin valuable Silicon Valley insights to apply at Algorand, as the Foundation seeks to onboard the next billion users to the blockchain. Chin will report directly to the Algorand Foundation's CEO, Staci Warden.

"After a lengthy search, I am thrilled that Jessica has agreed to join the Algorand Foundation to lead our global marketing efforts. She has a brilliant sensibility for driving a brand narrative, understands cutting-edge technology, and comes from a deeply inclusive mindset," said Warden. "I'm looking forward to working closely together with her to develop a long-term strategy for positioning Algorand as the very best platform for Web3 innovation and the future of inclusive finance."

Chin is the latest senior executive appointment at the Algorand Foundation, where Warden has recruited a slate of senior leaders across Web3, tech and finance in the past year, including Min Wei as Global Head of Ecosystem Growth ; Eric Wragge as Global Head of Business Development & Capital Markets ; Deirdre Halligan as COO ; Harpal Singh as CFO ; and John Woods as CTO .

In the coming weeks, the Algorand Foundation will hold a virtual listening tour to engage the Algorand community for feedback on marketing priorities. To learn more, please follow the Algorand Foundation on Twitter .

About Algorand Foundation

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. Designed by MIT professor and Turing Award winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019. For more information, please visit https://algorand.foundation

