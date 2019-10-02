Alaska Airlines and Seeing Machines collaborate to enhance pilot training and safety

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and Seeing Machines, a computer vision technology company specializing in transport safety, are collaborating on advanced gaze tracking technology to understand how pilots scan and monitor instruments during complex maneuvers and instrument procedures. The partnership has developed a proof of concept for Seeing Machines' Crew Training System in an Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 Full Flight Simulator environment.

Alaska Airlines, the fifth largest airline in the United States, has long been at the forefront of aviation safety, technology and training. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Alaska flies in some of the world's most challenging operational environments. The airline has pioneered several advanced aviation technologies like Required Navigation Performance systems for safe operation in the rugged terrain of Southeast Alaska and heads-up guidance systems to improve safety and performance in low visibility conditions. Alaska Airlines was also the first airline in the world to integrate GPS and Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System technology, which has since been extended to Boeing 737 aircrafts across the industry.

Australian-based Seeing Machines develops advanced, high-precision technologies that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The company's AI-driven head and eye tracking technology has already been used to improve safety across a number of industries including mining, road and rail transport.

"We are excited about this partnership and look forward to seeing where this capability can go within the industry to enhance safety and support better training outcomes," Captain Jeff Severns, director of training at Alaska Airlines.

The collaboration aims to shape how Seeing Machines' non-intrusive Crew Training System can provide Alaska Airlines pilots and flight instructors with objective, evidence-based data to provide unique insights into instrument scanning behavior resulting in enhanced situational awareness and improved training outcomes. The proof of concept used actual Alaska Airlines training environments and scenarios to maximize the quality and applicability of the data collected.

"Working with Alaska Airlines means partnering with one of the world's most advanced and forward-thinking flight training organizations," said Patrick Nolan, GM Aviation at Seeing Machines. "This relationship will offer direct insight into Boeing and Airbus aircraft type flight training operations across a diverse and expanding network and help us leverage our experience to support Alaska Airlines and the Aviation industry more broadly."

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers and operators through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver (and Operator) Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The company has offices and people in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical. As the number of commercial aircraft in operation continues to grow, pilot training systems have become an essential safety technology in the aviation industry. Monitoring gaze and scanning behaviour will help crew training teams further the development of best practices and safety measures. www.seeingmachines.com.

