Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines Unite Cargo Operations on IBS Software's iCargo Platform

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have integrated their cargo operations onto a single platform, with the migration of Hawaiian Air Cargo into IBS Software's iCargo system. IBS Software is a leading AI-driven product company in the travel technology sector. This move unifies both carriers within one digital cargo management environment, replacing Hawaiian's legacy system and extending Alaska's use of iCargo since 2022. Cargo policies are now standardised across the combined network with simplified billing and freight tracking. Customers access a consolidated online portal to book, ship and track cargo across the full network.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines unite cargo operations on IBS Software's iCargo.

The operational benefits of consolidating onto one platform are significant. Real-time shipment visibility is now consistent across the entire network, enabling faster decision-making and improved service reliability for shippers and logistics partners. Export, import, and warehouse processes follow a unified workflow, reducing manual effort and the risk of errors that arise when data moves between disconnected systems. Teams across both airlines work from the same data, supporting faster responses to disruptions and stronger coordination across the network. IBS Software's experience managing large-scale cargo migrations was central to delivering the transition without disruption to live operations.

The consolidation also enables Alaska to extend its GoldStreak Package Express service across the Hawaiian Islands for the first time. GoldStreak is a next-flight-out service for time-critical shipments, including medical supplies and urgent legal documents, bringing a valued domestic service capability to a market that previously did not have access to it.

"Bringing Hawaiian Air Cargo onto iCargo was a logical and necessary step following the combination," said Ian Morgan, VP of Alaska Cargo. "With iCargo as our single platform, we have a consistent, reliable foundation that supports how we operate today and gives us the scalability to grow. This improved system allows us to focus our resources on providing the exceptional care for our customers that they have come to know and love from Alaska and Hawaiian."

"Alaska and Hawaiian now operate as one cargo network, on one platform", said Radhesh Menon, VP and Head of Cargo and Logistics Solutions at IBS Software. "The complexity of running parallel systems after a merger is a real operational burden. This integration reflects iCargo's ability to support carriers through complex consolidations and deliver a platform built for long-term scale."

The deployment further strengthens IBS Software's position in North America and its track record of supporting major carriers through post-merger integration and operational consolidation.

About Alaska and Hawaiian Air Cargo

Alaska and Hawaiian Air Cargo together serve 115-plus destinations around the world with more than 1,300 daily flights. We offer a variety of reliable shipping products, a long history of cold-chain innovations and unmatched customer service throughout our shared network. Alaska Air Cargo is the only passenger airline in the U.S. with dedicated cargo planes, and our freighter fleet serves 19 communities across the state of Alaska. Our cargo teams also offer belly-cargo service on more than 400 passenger planes - including B787 and A330 widebody aircraft - serving the continental U.S., Canada, Hawai'i, Japan, South Korea, the South Pacific, Mexico and Europe.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading travel technology company delivering AI-powered travel solutions that enables smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making across aviation, cargo and logistics, leisure and hospitality. It powers core capabilities for leading travel brands worldwide, spanning airline retailing, passenger services, loyalty, fleet, hub and crew operations, cargo management, and cloud-native platforms for hotels and cruise line operators, and operates from 17 offices globally.

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