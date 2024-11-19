Alamar Biosciences Announces Collaboration with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Advance Parkinson's Research Through Development of Next Generation Biomarker Assays

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) to accelerate biomarker discovery and improve our understanding of Parkinson's disease (PD). This collaboration aims to address the critical need for robust biological classification of PD and related neurodegenerative diseases. By leveraging Alamar's advanced proteomics platform, the team will develop novel protein assays tailored to identifying key biomarkers associated with neuronal synuclein disease.

In addition to partnering on efforts to expand the analytes in the NULISAseq™ CNS Disease Panel 120 to include additional PD-relevant targets, MJFF will also deploy the high-sensitivity NULISAseq™ CNS Disease Panel 120 and Inflammation Panel 250 to analyze roughly 5,000 samples from MJFF's flagship longitudinal study, the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI). Launched in 2010, PPMI has built the most robust dataset and biosample library ever assembled in Parkinson's research.

"We are honored to join forces with The Michael J. Fox Foundation, a true leader in driving research toward a cure for Parkinson's disease," said Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "The comprehensive analysis of the PPMI cohort using our NULISAseq™ technology provides a unique opportunity to uncover new insights into disease mechanisms and accelerate the development of targeted therapies."

The NULISASeq™ CNS Disease Panel 120 and Inflammation Panel 250 represent Alamar Bio's innovative approach to precision proteomics, enabling highly sensitive and multiplexed protein detection. By applying these panels to PPMI samples, the collaboration seeks to identify novel biomarkers that can improve early diagnosis, track disease progression, and aid in the development of next-generation treatments.

"Core to our mission, MJFF is committed to advancing research that addresses the critical, unmet needs of patients," said Nicole K. Polinski, PhD, Director of Research Resources at MJFF. "MJFF's collaboration with Alamar Biosciences aims to not only deepen our understanding of Parkinson's pathology but to support the development of urgently needed diagnostic and therapeutic tools."

The Michael J. Fox Foundation's landmark PPMI study, now in its second decade, has collected extensive clinical, imaging, and biosample data from PD patients, at-risk individuals, and healthy controls. These efforts have already paved the way for breakthroughs in understanding the underlying biology of PD, and the collaboration with Alamar Biosciences is expected to further accelerate progress.

By working together, Alamar Biosciences and The Michael J. Fox Foundation hope to make significant strides in addressing the unmet needs of the Parkinson's community, particularly in advancing biological classifications for neuronal synuclein disease.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

