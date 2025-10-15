Alamar Biosciences Expands Executive Leadership to Power Next Phase of Growth

The board has promoted Tod White, JD, to the role of President. Since joining Alamar, Tod has played a central role in shaping the company's trajectory—leading across finance, HR, investor relations, fundraising, corporate development, and legal. His promotion recognizes not only his broad impact but also the trust and confidence the board places in his ability to help guide Alamar through its next chapter.

"Tod has been a cornerstone of our leadership team," said Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "His ability to navigate complexity and drive cross-functional alignment has been instrumental to our success. This elevation reflects the board's belief in Tod's vision and leadership as we scale our operations and deepen our impact."

To further strengthen its financial leadership, Alamar welcomes Justin McAnear as Chief Financial Officer. Justin brings over 25 years of operational and financial leadership experience across various sectors and was instrumental in taking 10x Genomics public in 2019, serving as its CFO for over five years. Justin served for over 3 years as Tesla's VP of Worldwide Finance and Operations, supporting landmark initiatives such as the Model X and Model 3 launches and Solar City acquisition. Justin also held various roles at Apple and J&J earlier in his career and served as a naval officer and aviator for over 9 years.

"Justin's arrival marks an exciting moment for Alamar," said Luo. "He brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational discipline, and a deep understanding of scaling complex organizations. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to grow and evolve the company."

Together, White and McAnear bring complementary strengths that will help Alamar navigate the opportunities ahead. Their combined expertise reinforces the company's commitment to innovation, integrity, and industry-leading performance.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA™ Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

