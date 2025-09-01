Al Khozama Investment Selects Yardi to Manage its Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

Leading Saudi Arabian real estate developer to optimise the management of Riyadh's iconic skyscraper with real estate cloud platform

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Khozama Investment Company, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's premier developer and manager of luxury commercial properties, has chosen Yardi® to manage its portfolio, including Al Faisaliah Tower, a 267-meter-high commercial skyscraper and mixed-use complex in Riyadh. This strategic collaboration reinforces Al Khozama's leadership in luxury real estate by integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and tenant experience.

Leading Saudi Arabian real estate developer to optimise the management of Riyadh’s iconic skyscraper with Yardi cloud software

Al Khozama will implement Yardi's Commercial Suite of products to streamline financial operations, enhance efficiency and improve transparency. The advanced lease management capabilities will ensure accuracy and simplify the administration of commercial lease agreements. Additionally, the platform's integrated deal management and advanced forecasting software will enable Al Khozama to make data-driven decisions and enhance its strategic planning.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the partnership reflects Al Khozama's commitment to smart real estate solutions that support the Kingdom's digital transformation goals.

"By adopting Yardi's advanced commercial solutions, we at Al Khozama reaffirm our commitment to innovation and operational excellence. This collaboration will drive greater transparency, optimise asset performance, and set new standards for property management in Saudi Arabia and the region," said a representative for Al Khozama Investment. "This partnership aligns with our vision of maintaining leadership in luxury real estate and will help in setting new standards in property management."

"Al Khozama's adoption of Yardi's technology will enhance operational transparency, improve tenant satisfaction and drive long-term growth," said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "We are excited to support their transformation and their commercial management offerings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

See how Yardi can streamline and enhance your commercial operations with an end-to-end property solution.

About Al Khozama Investment

Al Khozama has been shaping the Kingdom's luxury hospitality and commercial scene since 1995, through thoughtful investments, strategic locations, and a commitment to refined standards. Its portfolio includes landmark hotels, high-end retail, and premium office spaces across key Saudi cities. Today, Al Khozama ranks among the top 100 companies in Saudi Arabia and stands within the top three in its sector—driven by a clear vision and deep understanding of the market it helped define. For more information, visit alkhozama.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759341/Yardi_Al_Khozama.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/Yardi_Logo.jpg