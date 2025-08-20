Al-based Image Analysis Market worth $36.36 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI-based image analysis market is projected to grow from USD 13.07 billion in 2025 to USD 36.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. AI-based image analysis focuses on developing advanced imaging and analysis technologies using artificial intelligence. Progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) greatly improves the performance of AI-based image analysis solutions by increasing the accuracy and efficiency of the visual data processing system. In addition, cloud computing is bringing a revolution in the market by offering a scalable and flexible infrastructure to process large volumes of visual data. In cloud computing, AI-based image analysis plays an important role in image recognition and video surveillance applications. These applications require adequate computational power for training complex models. Thus, increasing use of cloud computing is acting as a major driving factor of the market by providing necessary infrastructure, scalability, and accessibility to speed up the development and deployment of AI vision technologies.

Al-based Image Analysis Market

Al-based Image Analysis Market

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 13.07 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 36.36 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Deployment Mode, Technology, End-Use Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High data storage and management costs Key Market Opportunities Growing demand and technological innovations in healthcare Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for edge computing solutions for real-time image analysis

By technology, the hybrid & other AI technologies segment is expected to witness the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hybrid and other emerging AI technologies represent a growing and innovative field within the AI-based image analysis market. Hybrid technologies refer to the integration of several AI approaches, such as a combination of deep learning with machine learning, and other AI technologies. In areas such as healthcare and defense, regulatory compliance and decision transparency are non-conventional, pushing vendors to models that integrate the high performance of intensive learning. In addition, Edge AI platforms and emerging quantum AI platforms expand the horizon of AI-based image analysis beyond traditional architecture. These hybrid solutions are particularly valuable in real-time environments, where flexible and adaptive AI systems are important.

By end-use industry, the automotive & transportation segment is likely to record the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The automotive & transportation industry is integrating AI-based image analysis for applications such as rapid autonomous driving, driver monitoring system (DMS), traffic analysis, and smart fleet management. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) greatly rely on image-based sensors and AI algorithms to detect lanes, pedestrians, obstacles, and traffic signals. Additionally, AI-competent cameras are being deployed in logistics and fleet operations to monitor safety and operating efficiency. Connected vehicles also require real-time visual data processing, which in turn drives the demand for AI vision technologies in the automotive & transportation industry. In addition, the demand for efficient traffic management and future maintenance is motivating public and private transport systems to deploy AI-based image analysis solutions on a large scale.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the AI-based image analysis industry in 2025.

The North American AI-based image analysis, comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico, is witnessing tremendous growth driven by technological advancement and growing adoption across diverse sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and retail & e-commerce. In the US, leading technology corporations, including Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Alphabet Inc., and government support are making tremendous advancements in AI-driven image analysis technologies. Government programs, including investments in research and development of AI, are fostering innovation and increasing the capabilities of AI-based image analysis solutions. These programs provide a platform for technical growth and market development. Canada's investment in computing equipment and AI research enhances the development and deployment of state-of-the-art AI-based image analysis technologies. Similarly, Mexico's investment in increasing infrastructure and supporting AI-centered firms contributes to the development of the market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the AI-based image analysis companies include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Cognex Corporation (US), ContextVision (Sweden), and GE Healthcare (US).

