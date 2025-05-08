Aktia Bank Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Companies controlled by Erkki Etola)

Aktia Bank Plc

HELSINKI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktia Bank Plc has received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Erkki Etola, according to which the holding of Etola Group Oy, the company controlled by Erkki Etola, exceeds the 10% threshold of the number of shares and voting rights in Aktia Bank Plc.

At the same time the combined holdings of Erkki Etola's controlling companies of the number of shares and voting rights in Aktia Bank Plc exceeds the 10% threshold.

Etola Group Oy is controlled by Erkki Etola through direct ownership. Etola Oy is controlled by Erkki Etola through direct and indirect ownership.

Erkki Etola and the companies controlled by Erkki Etola have, in accordance with the Credit Institutions Act, notified the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in advance of their intention to acquire shares in Aktia Bank Plc above the 10% threshold. The ECB has on 6 May 2025 issued a positive decision on the acquisition plan.



% of shares

and voting

rights % of shares and voting

rights through financial

instruments % of total Total number of shares

and voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on

which the threshold was crossed

of reached 10.52 – 10.52 73,161,696 Position of previous notification

(if applicable) 9.75 – 9.75



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and

9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000058870

7,700,000

10.52 SUBTOTAL A 7,700,000 10.52

Ownership of the companies controlled by Erkki Etola after rise of disclosure obligation:

Shareholder % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and voting rights through

financial instruments Total number of shares, voting rights and

financial instruments Erkki Etola - – - Etola Group Oy 10.11 – 7,400,000 Etola Oy 0.41 – 300,000 Total 10.52 – 7,700,000

Aktia Bank Plc has a total of 73,161,696 shares, each share representing one (1) vote.

Aktia Bank Plc

