Aker Horizons: Financial calendar
30 Oct, 2023, 15:10 GMT
LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial calendar for Aker Horizons ASA
FINANCIAL YEAR 2023
20.03.2024 - Annual Report
02.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3
15.02.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2024
16.07.2024 - Half-yearly Report
17.04.2024 - Annual General Meeting
30.04.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q1
01.11.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q3
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
For further information, please contact:
Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82,
marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com
Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, +47 41 64 31 07,
stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com
About Aker Horizons
Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com
SOURCE Aker Horizons
