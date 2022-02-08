OSLO, Norway, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons will present fourth-quarter 2021 results on 15 February 2022. The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220215_9

Date and time: Tuesday 15 February at CET 1400

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at CET 0700 on the same day.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

Ivar Simensen, Communication, Tel: +47 464 02 317, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--presentation-of-q4-2021-results,c3500538

SOURCE Aker Horizons