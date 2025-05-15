Aker Horizons ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") on 9 May 2025 whereby the Company, among other things, announced a merger between its subsidiary, Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKH Holding"), and Aker MergerCo AS ("MergerCo"), a subsidiary of Aker ASA.

To enable the Company's shareholders to benefit directly from the merger consideration, it is proposed that the shares in AKH Holding are distributed as a dividend-in-kind to the Company's shareholders. The distribution of dividend is subject to approval by the general meeting.

The board of directors hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting in the Company, on 6 June 2025 at 12:00 (CEST) as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes a distribution of dividend-in-kind as well as a share capital decrease to enable the proposed distribution.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide for online participation available at the Company's website.

Although no pre-registration is needed for attending online, shareholders that are eligible for attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting are encouraged to register their attendance no later than 4 June 2025 at 16:00 (CEST). Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 4 June 2025 at 16:00 (CEST).

Please find attached the following documents:

Notice and Proxy form for the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors' Proposed Resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting

Confirmation from the Company's auditor, cf. Section 12-2 (2) of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/general-meetings/.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Jonas Gamre

Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92

E-mail: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Media:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

