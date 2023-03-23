Aker Horizons ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker Horizons ASA will be held on 21 April 2023 at 13:00 CEST as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes the election of the Board of Directors.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. The deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 20 April 2023 at 13:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

Notice and Proxy forms for the Annual General Meeting 2023

Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2023

Remuneration Report 2022

Proposal from the Nomination Committee

Revised Instructions for the Nomination Committee

Revised Articles of Association

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91 51 00 00, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,200 people in 18 countries on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3739145/9cc2b72f6204b326.pdf Revised Articles of Association for Aker Horizons ASA https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3739145/96b91d1d10ddd930.pdf Revised Instructions for the Nomination Committee of Aker Horizons ASA https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3739145/ace2ce991a12ea11.pdf Aker Horizons Notice and Proxy Forms for the Annual General Meeting 2023 https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3739145/a798cef50c6eacee.pdf Proposal from the Nomination Committee of Aker Horizons ASA 2023 https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3739145/b00d054fa48b4901.pdf Aker Horizons Remuneration Report 2022 https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3739145/939f746c7ccbd664.pdf Aker Horizons Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2023

