Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to presentation of third-quarter results 2024

News provided by

Aker Horizons

24 Oct, 2024, 06:55 GMT

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: AKH) will publish its financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Friday 1 November 2024, at 07:00 CEST. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CEST.

Date: Friday 1 November 2024
Time: 08:30 CEST
Language: English
Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors 

Questions can be submitted prior to and during the presentation to ir@akerhorizons.com 

For further information, please contact:

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07
Email: stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com 

Mats Ektvedt, Media,  Tel: +47 41 42 33 28
Email: mats.ektvedt@corpcom.no 

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the Company is present on five continents.  

www.akerhorizons.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2024,c4055882

Also from this source

Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds project secures grid connection for 1.1 GW floating offshore wind farm in South Korea

Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), the pureplay global wind and solar company majority-owned by Aker Horizons ASA, announced that the joint...

Mainstream Renewable Power reaches financial close on 50 MW solar PV plant to provide new flexible PPAs to private customers in South Africa

Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), the pureplay global wind and solar company majority-owned by Aker Horizons ASA, has reached financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics