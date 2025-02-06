Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth-quarter results 2024

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: AKH) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter 2024 on Thursday 13 February 2025, at 07:00 CET. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CET.

Date: Thursday 13 February 2025

Time: 08:30 CET

Language: English

Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors 

Questions can be submitted prior to and during the presentation to ir@akerhorizons.com 

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 97 11 82 92
Email: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com 

Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28
Email: mats.ektvedt@corpcom.no 

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents.

www.akerhorizons.com 

