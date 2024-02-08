Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth-quarter results 2023

Aker Horizons

08 Feb, 2024, 09:44 GMT

LYSAKER, Norway, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: AKH) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter 2023 on Thursday 15 February 2024, at 07:00 CET. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CET.

Date: Thursday 15 February 2024
Time: 08:30 CET
Language: English
Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors/

Questions can be submitted prior to and throughout the streaming event to ir@akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact: 
Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com 

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com 

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents.

