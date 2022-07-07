Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to Presentation of First-Half and Second-Quarter Results 2022

OSLO, Norway, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons will publish its financial results for the first half of 2022 on Tuesday 12 July 2022, at 07:00 CEST. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CEST.

Date time: Tuesday 12 July 2022

Time: 08:30 CEST

Language: English

Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220712_3

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 46 40 23 17, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green industrial projects and technologies that accelerate the net zero transition. The company holds assets across renewable energy and carbon capture, and develops green industrial hubs that combine low-cost renewable energy with hydrogen production and downstream applications. As part of the Aker group and its 180-year industrial heritage, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise to solve fundamental challenges to sustainable existence. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Through its portfolio companies, Aker Horizons employs over 1,200 people across 18 countries and five continents. www.akerhorizons.com.

